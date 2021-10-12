Prep volleyball: Sioux City East, Dakota Valley earn 3-set sweeps

SIOUX CITY — The East High School volleyball team swept West on Tuesday night, as the Black Raiders won by set scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-13.

Alex Radcliffe led the Black Raiders with nine kills, while Ashlyn Draube had six.

Lucy Mehlhaff had 16 assists, and she had two ace serves.

Carlee Jackson had eight assists.

Dakota Valley 3, Lennox 0: The Panthers closed out the regular season with a 25-5, 25-10, 25-10 sweep over Lennox.

Jorja VanDenHul led the Panthers with nine kills, while Sophie Tuttle recorded nine.

Logan Miller had a team-high 29 assists.

Kate Van Rooyan had 12 digs, while Sam Archer posted 10.

The Panthers had 13 aces, with Miller, Tuttle and Sam Archer each having three.

Gehlen Catholic 3, Hinton 1: The Jays beat the Blackhawks by set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-17.

Stat leaders for Hinton were Ashlyn Kovarna with 18 kills, 10 assists, and 17 digs.

Gabbie Friessen had 14 kills with 9 digs.

Anna Coffee led the team in digs with 23 and Belle DeRocher followed with 22. Sara Schoenrock had 23 assists.

Tea Area 3, Beresford 1: The Watchdogs won the first set 25-23, but lost the next three sets to the Titans by scores of 25-19, 25-16 and 25-16.

Savanna Beeson, Lacey Mackler and Kara Niles led the Watchdogs with six kills.

