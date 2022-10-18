REGION VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Center sweeps first round match

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – In the opening round of the IGHSAU Class 3A, Region 1 volleyball tournament Monday night, Sioux Center earned a 25-7, 25-8, 25-12 sweep of Okoboji.

Reagan Jansen tallied 17 kills and one error in 24 attempts for the Warriors. Margo Schuiteman added 12 kills on 15 attempts.

Willow Bleeker tallied 38 assists in the three set match. Defensively, Emily Vos tallied 10 digs. At the service line, Jailey Roghair and Bleeker tallied three aces each.

Carson Thelen and Harper Rabel tallied three kills each for Okoboji. Makenna Helmers picked up 10 digs and Amy Martin six assists.

Sioux Center (28-3), the top seed in Region 1, hosts Estherville Lincoln Central for a spot in the region final Wednesday night.

Class 3A, Region 1

Sheldon 3, West Lyon 1: Sheldon went on the road and defeated West Lyon 25-21, 25-21, 26-28, 25-18 Monday.

Claire Johnson tallied 21 kills and Maddie Olson 17 for the victorious Orabs. Reese Strouth added 34 assists. Katelyn Grady picked up 21 digs and Johnson 14. Olson led the team with four blocks.

Jordyn Aeschliman tallied 25 kills and Evy Knoblock 12 kills in the Wildcats loss. Kendra Boote tallied 20 assists and Maddie Johnson 14.

Four Wildcats were in double digits digs, led by Keatyn Lorensen with 15 digs. Knoblock and Johnson tallied 11 digs and Kyndra Gramstad 10 digs.

Sheldon hosts Spirit Lake Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Spirit Lake 3, Rock Valley 1: Spirit Lake earned a 17-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 win at Rock Valley Monday night.

Emma Henrickson tallied 16 kills for Spirit Lake. Mackenzie Kauffman and Lauren Carlson added 10 kills. Taylor Schneider picked up 41 assists and 10 digs. Carlson added 21 digs and Hallie DeWall 18 digs. Emma Whiting contributed 10 digs. Ellie Richter four aces.

Spirit Lake is at Sheldon Wednesday.

Class 3A, Region 2

Unity Christian 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: Unity Christian defeated MOC-Floyd Valley 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 Monday.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 15 kills. Paige De Boom had 34 assists and 14 digs. Callie Karhoff added 13.

Payton Kleinhesselink, Maya Immeker, Leah Hayungs and Adyson Jeltema tallied five kills each for the Dutch. Tierney Huss added 22 assists and Addy Leusink 20 digs.

Unity Christian plays host to Cherokee Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Cherokee 3, Harlan 0: The Braves earned a 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 win over Harlan Monday night.

Keylee Gregg tallied 10 kills to pace Cherokee. Ava Andreson tallied 24 assists and Elise Anderson 12.

Laney Woflswinkel added 15 digs and Harper Benson had nine total blocks.

Cherokee is at Unity Christian in the regional semifinal.

OABCIG 3, Greene County 1: The Falcons earned a 30-28, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18 win over Greene County Monday at Greene County.

OABCIG is at Nevada in the regional semifinals Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Class 2A, Region 1

MMCRU 3, West Sioux 0: The Royals earned a 25-17, 25-5, 25-14 win over West Sioux Monday night.

Avery Schlenger tallied 16 kills to lead MMCRU. Jadyn Young contributed 15 assists and Isabelle Olson 13 assists for the Royals. Mykin Youde added 13 digs and Hannah Neddemeyer 12. Kennedy Tentinger recorded four service aces.

Addi Dekkers finished with five kills for the Falcons. Cassie Koopmans added 29 digs and Addison Westergard 16. Dekkers had 14 digs.

MMCRU faces Western Christian Wednesday night in the regional quarterfinals.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1: The Generals earned a 25-20, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20 win over the Hawks Monday night.

Marissa Ackerman and Keytin Elser led the Generals with 11 kills each. Halle Block tallied 19 assists and Zoe Ackerman 18. Marissa Ackerman had a game-high five service aces.

Abigail Kunzman tallied 10 kills and 19 digs for the Hawks in the loss. Frankie Mohnie finished with 34 assists and 18 digs. Elise Haack tallied 14 digs and Abby Otto 10 digs.

Boyden-Hull hosts Sibley-Ocheyedan in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Class 2A, Region 2

Pocahontas Area 3, Sioux Central 0: Pocahontas Area swept Sioux Central 27-25, 25-17, 25-22.

Berkeley Johannsen led the Rebels with nine kills and 12 assists in the loss. Bradi Krager added 13 assists. Halle Laursen tallied 14 digs.

Pocahontas Area is at Hinton Wednesday night.

East Sac County 3, MVAOCOU 1: East Sac County earned a 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Rams Monday night.

Kenna Meyer tallied nine kills and Mary Bontrager 18 assists for the Raiders.

East Sac County is at Ridge View Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Class 1A, Region 1

Gehlen Catholic 3, Woodbury Central 0: The Jays earned a 25-9, 25-10, 25-6 sweep of Woodbury Central Monday night.

Miyah Whitehead tallied 15 kills and Aurora Goebel 11 for the Jays in the win. Cadence Goebel recorded 34 assists and 10 digs. Sophie Ruden added 15 digs.

Gehlen Catholic hosts Woodbine Wednesday.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0: The Hawks earned a 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 win over the Panthers in the opening round of regionals Monday.

Claire Schroeder tallied 12 kills for Remsen St. Mary’s. Mya Bunkers tallied 18 assists and Gracyn Schroeder 15. Gracyn Schroeder and Bunkers tallied four aces each.

Allison Reinking led the Panthers with four kills. Reagan Vos picked up eight assists and Jorja Howe 10 digs.

Remsen St. Mary’s hosts River Valley Wednesday night.

River Valley 3, Siouxland Christian 0: River Valley earned a 25-6, 25-11, 25-17 win over Siouxland Christian.

Addisyn Goettsch tallied 13 kills and Alaina Goettsch 12 for the Wolverines. Myah Dausel added 29 assists. Maddie Thomas tallied 15 digs and Dausel 11. Thomas also had seven aces.

River Valley is at Remsen St. Mary’s Wednesday.

Westwood 3, Whiting 0: Westwood swept Whiting 25-11, 25-17, 25-5 Monday night.

Jordan Shull tallied nine kills for Westwood in the win. Tamara Heck tallied 21 assists and 13 digs. Jaeden Ferris tallied four aces for the Rebels.

Westwood is at Stanton Wednesday.

Class 1A, Region 3

Newell-Fonda 3, Paton-Churdan 0: Newell-Fonda earned a 25-12, 25-8, 25-6 sweep of the Rockets Monday.

Mary Walker and Kinzee Hinders tallied eight kills each for the Mustangs in the win. Mia Walker added 17 assists and Isabel Bartek 10 digs and four aces.

The Mustangs host St. Edmond Wednesday.

Bishop Garrigan 3, Harris-Lake Park 0: Bishop Garrigan swept the Wolves 25-11, 25-9, 25-16 Monday.

Audi Crooks tallied 10 kills to lead the Golden Bears. Maggie Vaske added 16 assists.

Payton Reimers tallied five kills for the Wolves. She also led the team with nine digs and two blocks.

Bishop Garrigan hosts George-Little Rock Wednesday.

George-Little Rock 3, Trinity Christian 1: The Mustangs defeated Trinity Christian 25-16, 31-29, 21-25, 25-21 Wednesday night.

Lindsey Haken recorded 14 kills and Madley Madsen 10 for the Mustangs in the win. Jesse DeGroot picked up 31 assists and 24 digs. Kami Gerken added 20 digs and Haken 12. Wyleigh Steenhoven contributed 18 digs.

Avery Van Maanen tallied 16 kills and Jamie Kooima 27 assists for the Tigers. Makiah De Jager added 22 digs and Jamie Kooima 20 digs. Shelby Andringa and Maesa Cleveringa each tallied 18 digs. Paityn Brummel and Kerstin Brummel added 15 digs each.

The Mustangs are at Bishop Garrigan Wednesday.

West Bend-Mallard 3, South O’Brien 0: West Bend-Mallard earned a 25-17, 25-20, 25-11 win over South O’Brien.

Kierstin Montag tallied 13 kills for West Bend-Mallard.

Taylor Wulf and Maddie Johnson tallied five kills each for South O’Brien. Ashlynn Gunnerson added 14 assists and Marissa Ebel seven digs.

West Bend-Mallard is at Glidden-Ralston Wednesday night.