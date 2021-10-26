Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball beats Sioux Center to clinch spot at state tournament

LE MARS, Iowa– In Sergeant Bluff, an early November trip to Cedar Rapids has become an annual tradition.

The No. 6 ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team took down No. 9 Sioux Center on Tuesday night in the Class 3A, Region 1 championship, securing its spot at the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

In front of dueling Warriors’ crowds and rowdy student sections at Le Mars High School, the two teams played a back and forth match that ended with SB-L securing a 3-1 victory, bouncing back from a 25-15 loss in set one to capture sets two, three, and four by scores of 27-25, 25-20, and 25-21.

Once the ball hit the floor for the final time, SB-L swarmed the court in celebration as the student section screamed its approval. After the match, SB-L head coach Renee Winkel said that the atmosphere on Tuesday night felt just like a match on the big stage.

“It was awesome,” Winkel said. “This was exactly what we needed, and exactly what we know it was going to be. Honestly, we probably had the toughest draw to get to state, and rightly so, we didn’t perform as well during the season. For us to get three solid games against quality opponents coming in, we’ve got great prep heading in there. The state tournament isn’t going to scare us. Playing in an atmosphere like this, it feels just like it.”

Early in the game, Sioux Center seemed to have SB-L off balance, as the road-team Warriors burst out of the gate to leads of 15-10 and 20-11 before capturing the first set over SB-L by 10 points.

“The first set, it was our errors,” Winkel said. “We easily gave them five to eight points on balls that they were making errors on anyways. We just had to settle down and play our game a little bit more. We had a game plan, and once we executed it, good things happened. Just kind of calming our nerves a little bit.”

In the second set, SB-L got out to a 3-0 lead. But after that, the two squads were never separated by more than two points.

At one point, SB-L trailed Sioux Center, 15-14, before scoring six out of the next ten to take a 20-19 lead. The two teams were then tied at 25-25, before SB-L scored two straight to win it, 27-25.

In set three, SB-L held its lead the entire time to win 25-20. In the fourth and final frame, SB-L roared out to a 6-0 lead, but Sioux Center battled to tie the game at 11-11. Sioux Center later held a 15-14 advantage, but Sergeant Bluff finished the game by scoring 11 of the next 17 points to clinch the victory.

Senior Emma Salker led SB-L with 20 kills on the night, while setter Maddie Hinkel had 51 assists, and Alivia Wolf finished with a team-high 16 digs.

This year's state trip will be the eighth in program history.

“It’s definitely expected every year from our coach,” Hinkel said. “At the beginning of the season, we’re working toward it and working hard every single day, trying to better ourselves and get there every year.”

Hinkel’s 51 assists gives her 952 on the season, which ranks third-best in Class 3A.

“Me and my hitters, we all have a great connection,” Hinkel said. “Seriously, I can hit them wherever I need and I know they’ll get a kill. I think that is why it’s been so high, just because the connection with my hitters has been so on lately.”

With the loss, Sioux Center’s season came to an end with a 25-9 overall record, as the team fell short of a state berth for the fourth consecutive year.

On Tuesday, Reagan Jansen had a team-best 14 kills, while Willow Bleeker had 34 assists.

“I’m super proud of our girls,” Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp said. “We were placed as the underdog coming in, and obviously the way we started the match, we came and gave Sergeant Bluff a surprise right out of the gate. I just couldn’t be more proud of our kids for the growth they’ve shown over the year and just even the battle they put out there tonight.”

With such a wealth of postseason experience, SB-L doesn’t seem at all nervous for yet another state trip. Instead, they are eager to redeem themselves after last year’s early exit, where the Warriors lost to Western Dubuque in the Class 4A quarterfinals a year after winning the state title.

“It’s a big motivator,” Salker said. “Last year, we didn’t really end up where we wanted to. This year, we are raring to go.”

No. 6 seeded SB-L will play No. 3 Sheldon (27-5) next Tuesday at noon in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

