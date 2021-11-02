Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball sweeps No. 3 Sheldon to advance to state semifinals

These Warriors have come out to play.

On Tuesday afternoon in the Class 3A state quarterfinals, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team pulled off a first-round upset in front of the big crowds at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, with a stunning 3-0 sweep of No. 3 ranked Sheldon.

The Warriors battled back from multi-point deficits in all three sets.

In the first set, SB-L trailed 5-0 before coming back to win it, 31-29. In set two, the Warriors won by a 25-15 margin after falling behind the Orabs, 3-0.

In the third and final set, Sheldon got out to a 6-0 lead before SB-L eventually captured it, 25-23.

For head coach Renee Winkel, who has piloted the Warriors to four state tournament appearances and a Class 4A title since taking over the program in 2015, the fact that her team was able to battle back so many times is not at all surprising.

“They have a lot of fight and they have a lot of grit,” Winkel said. “They don’t get rattled by where they are at. They have the confidence that they can do it. As a coach, I wish they would start up 6-0, but I’d rather win the game than worry about the start. They showed great character and great composure in being able to fight back to sweep today.”

The first set was the wildest of the bunch. After trailing in set one by scores of 5-0 and 14-9, SB-L’s offense roared back to tie the game at 18-18.

The rest of the set was a thrilling back and forth affair, and the two squads traded scores en-route to a 29-29 tie.

An SB-L kill, and an error by the Orabs ended the set with the Warriors on top, 31-29 set.

“The tighter the game is, the more pumped up these girls get,” Winkel said. “They love being in those situations. It doesn’t rattle them, and they just want to play harder. We put them through situations like that in practice, so it’s not something they aren’t used to.”

In the second set, the SB-L offense out-hit the Orabs, .423 to .065, as the Warriors cruised to a win.

The Warriors erased their biggest deficit of the game in set number three, as the Orabs rode their early momentum to a 6-0 advantage. But slowly and surely, SB-L chipped away at that Sheldon lead to tie it at 21-21, and eventually claim the set and secure the sweep.

With the victory, the Warriors advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2019, when SB-L won the title.

“Knowing that even though we were down those big deficits, that we can come back from that, was a pretty great feeling,” senior Emma Salker said. “We don’t want to do that again, but if it happens, we know that we can pick ourselves back up."

Salker led the team with 16 kills in the game, while Maddie Hinkel led the way with 27 assists and three service aces. On defense, Alivia Wolf had a team-best 17 digs, while Addie Mosier was close behind with 15.

For Sheldon, senior Payten Lode and junior Maddie Olson tied for a team-high 12 kills apiece, while Emma Barwick had 20 assists.

With the loss, the Orabs end their season with a 27-6 overall record.

It is the third consecutive state appearance in which Sheldon has fallen short of the state semifinals. The last time the Orabs advanced to the second round was back in 2009, when they lost to Mount Vernon in the Class 2A state championship game.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will play West Delaware on Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a spot in the Class 3A state championship.

After last season's early exit, where the Warriors lost to Western Dubuque in a five-set thriller in the state quarterfinals, SB-L is seeking redemption. They'll get their shot on Wednesday at 2 p.m., against No. 2 ranked West Delaware.

“This senior class has experienced both sides,” Winkel said. “They won a state title as a sophomore, and they exited in the first round last year. They are very motivated to prove to themselves and prove to anyone else that they can do it too.”

