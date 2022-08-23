Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan among area ranked volleyball teams

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday released its Week 1 volleyball rankings for the season as matches began statewide.

The athletic union’s poll featured eight teams in Siouxland throughout Classes 1A and 5A.

Here’s a look at each of those eight programs in the Week 1 poll.

Class 5A

North: The Stars were placed at 13th in the poll, after getting a 22-18 record last season.

The Stars did lose Maddie Craighead, their leading hitter from last year, but do welcome hack everyone else who recorded a kill.

Sidney Chamberlain and Madalyn Welp were the next Top 2 hitters for the Stars, as Chamberlain had 180 kills while Welp had 177.

Welp led the Stars in assists last season with 464, ahead of Stella Kuehl, who had 344.

Chamberlain had 277 digs.

In terms of blocks, junior Ariana Klein returns with 31 total blocks. Chamberlain had six solo blocks.

Class 4A

Bishop Heelan: Heelan made it to state in the Class 4A tournament, and made it as the No. 8 seed.

Flash forward a few months, and the Crusaders go into the season as the No. 2 ranked team in their class behind Marion.

Carroll and Lewis Central home.

The Crusaders played a tough schedule, as they played teams like Western Christian, Sheldon, Unity Christian and Kuemper Catholic. Those four teams are also in the Week 1 poll.

JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Bishop Heelan graduate Lauren Brobst brings success back to program The Crusaders hadn’t played in many state tournaments after Brobst left for the U of I volleyball program, but Brobst knew those expectations would pay off down the road.

Heelan graduated two seniors from last year’s team: Joslyn Verzal and Ava HIgman. Both seniors were the Top 2 in digs, as Higman led with 265 and Verzal with 203.

Sophomore Maliyah Hacker led the Crusaders with 178 kills, while Lauren LaFleur had 160.

Grace Nelson contributed with 145 kills.

Among those three, LaFleur had the highest hitting percentage at .238.

Sophomore Maddie LaFLeur had 392 assists last season, while Maddie Gengler had 285 as a junior.

Nelson was the Crusaders’ leading blocker with 117 total blocks. Thirty-one of them were solo blocks.

Class 3A

Sioux Center: Fresh off a state softball appearance, the fifth-ranked Warriors are hoping to have a strong season good enough to make it to the state tournament in Iowa City.

The Warriors placed third in the Siouxland Conference with a 7-2 record behind Sheldon and Boyden-Hull.

Overall, the Warriors went 25-9.

Senior Reagan Jansen led Sioux Center’s hitters with 355 kills. She hit .250 last fall.

Willow Bleeker returns with her 706 assists last season. She made just 20 errors in 222 attempts.

Unity Christian: The Knights won the War Eagle Conference ahead of good competition, such as Gehlen Catholic and Hinton.

Unity — ranked No. 6 in the first poll — didn’t lose in conference play, going 10-0. Overall, it went 28-5 and went to the Class 3A state tournament. The Knights lost in the quarterfinals to West Delaware.

The Knights’ Top 2 hitters are seniors Gracie Schoonhoven (305) and Tyra Schuiteman (164). Schoonhoven hit .416 and Schuiteman hit .303. Schuiteman had 47 ace serves.

Schoonhoven returns as the leader in assists with 23. The Knights lost Emma Byker, who had 722 assists.

Schuiteman also returns as the leading blocker, as the Knights junior had 84 total blocks.

Sheldon: The seventh-ranked Orabs went 27-6 last season, and finished second in the Siouxland Conference with a 9-1 record.

Claire Johnson had 307 kills as a junior, and she hit .220. Maddie Olson had .287.

Olson laos hed the Orabs in blocks with 81 total.

Reece Strouth is a senior this year, and last season, she was the No. 2 setter with 199 assists.

Class 2A

Western Christian: The Wolfpack won the Lakes Conference and also turned in a 40-6 record.

The Wolfpack made it as far as the Class 2A title match against DIke-New Hartford, which went 54-1 last season.

The Wolverines and Wolfpack are the Top 2 ranked teams in the class going into this season.

Western Christian brings back its leading hitters. Abby VerBurg comes back after having 414 kills last season.

Stella Winterfeld, who was on the All-Tournament team in Cedar Rapids last year, comes back with 385 kills. Nine of them came during the loss to D-NH.

Winterfield committed earlier in May to South Dakota State’s volleyball program.

The Wolfpack will have to replace Jaylin VanDyken, who had 1,070 assists last season as a senior.

Hannah Broek comes back as the leading blocker, as she had 46 total blocks behind graduates Emma Westphal (109) and Ellie Dokter (62).

The Wolfpack have made 21 straight state tournament appearances while being to state 39 total times.

Hinton: The Blackhawks placed third in the War Eagle with an 8-2 record, and they also had a 20-8 overall record.

They opened last season winning seven straight matches, and also had a six-match win streak toward the end of the campaign.

Ashlyn Kovarna led the Blackhawks as a sophomore in 2021 with 235 kills, and Gabbie Friesen was third with 146 kills.

Kovarna had 218 assists.

Avery Burgad had 45 total blocks, and she’s back as junior.

Class 1A

Gehlen Catholic: The Jays went 25-6 last season, and she won 20 straight matches before losing at state to North Tama in a five-set match. A few of those wins included against Kuemper, Heelan, Newell-Fonda and Hinton.

Miyah Whitehead returns for her senior season, who had 162 kills. It was second behind Jays grad Lauren Heying who had 177.

Whitehead also had 76 total blocks, including 16 solo blocks.

Cadence Goebel had a hitting percentage of .364.

Gehlen had a serve efficiency of 91.3 percent.

South Dakota Class A

Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley are quite familiar with one another, as three of the last five championship matches have been between the Chargers and the Panthers.

The Chargers and Panthers are once again atop the Class A media poll to start the season.

Dakota Valley received one first-place vote while Sioux Falls Christian had 12.

The Panthers bring back their Top 2 hitters: senior Jorja VanDenHul (357) and Sophie Tuttle (268).

VanDenHul had a hitting percentage of .285. She also had 69 total blocks.

Kate VanRooyan led the Panthers with 467 digs.