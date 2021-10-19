Sioux City North sweeps Sioux City West in Class 5A regional opener

SIOUX CITY — When the North High School volleyball team took the court Tuesday night in a playoff opener against West, the Stars were a little bit on edge.

One of their key players — senior Maddie Craighead — was battling an injury, and weren’t sure how they were going to adjust around her.

Craighead wasn’t going to let her injury stop her, and the Stars weren’t willing to let that stand in their way, either.

The Stars swept the Wolverines 25-17, 25-17, 25-8, and will move on to face East on Thursday night in a Class 5A regional semifinal.

Craighead said she suffered an abdominal injury recently, and knew it was going to be hard having to play with that injury.

She also knew her teammates were going to rally around her.

“I knew I had to play to my capabilities, but they picked it up well, and I’m proud of them,” Craighead said. “It’s terrible timing. It’s OK. We just have to take it day-by-day. It’s hard to play through it, but I got to do what to do.

“I’m here to play volleyball,” Craighead added.

Craighead wasn’t wrong about having her teammates step up around her.

Madalyn Welp led the Stars with 13 kills and she only had three errors on the night. Welp also had 17 assists and was 7-for-8 in service attempts.

Sidney Chamberlain had eight kills.

Stella Kuehl had a team-high 21 assists.

“Luckily, I have a lot of great players who play a lot of rotations,” Stars coach Monica Chamberlain said. “They don’t have to adjust to that. In the front row, they’re very versatile. Some can play, some can play middle, and some can play all three. It’s hard to manipulate our front row.

“Our setters were aware and our hitters were aware that we just attack like we normally do,” Chamberlain said.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, ended the season with a 12-13 season. The Wolverines had a four-game winning streak, and all four wins came at the West Monona Tournament.

The Wolverines' Top 3 hitters on the season were junior Maya Augustine (100), sophomore Kiley Elgert (86) and senior Holly Duax (67).

"The girls played awesome," West coach Bri Maitlen said. "They did everything they needed to do today. They left everything on the court."

This story will be updated.

