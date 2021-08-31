 Skip to main content
Sioux City North volleyball defeats Sioux City West in three sets
PREP METRO VOLLEYBALL

North vs West volleyball

North's Madalyn Welp pushes the ball over the net during Sioux City North vs Sioux City West volleyball action, in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team got to write a chapter to its storybook that had two happy endings on Tuesday night.

The first happy ending was that the Stars swept West in a city match, then senior Avery Beller was recognized for getting her 1,000th career dig over the weekend at a tournament in Ankeny.

North won by set scores of 25-21, 25-11, and 25-14.

Madalyn Welp led the Stars with nine kills on the night, while Ashlyn Strohbeen had eight and Maddie Craighead had seven.

Welp also had three ace serves.

West’s leading hitter was Kiley Elgert, as the Wolverines sophomore had three kills.

The Stars are comparing this season as if they’re writing a book, and they want the storybook to end with them playing in the Class 5A state championship match later in November in Cedar Rapids.

First, though, the Stars are worried about writing the first few chapters of the book.

“This is the start of our second chapter, and after the Ankeny match, getting a good confident win was very important,” Stars senior Maddie Craighead said. “Every match for us is like a new chapter, so we re-write our chapter. How it goes is how it’s written.”

This story will be updated.

