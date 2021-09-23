 Skip to main content
Sioux Falls Christian takes four-set match on Dakota Valley
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Sioux Falls Christian takes four-set match on Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY — There were glimpses of excellence from the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team on Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to beat Sioux Falls Christian at home.

In a rematch of the Class A championship match the last two years, the Chargers again beat the Panthers, but this time it was in four sets.

The Chargers won by set scores of 22-25, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-20.

Jorja VanDenHul had 15 kills while Sophie Tuttle ahd 10. 

Logan Miller had 41 assists. 

Four different girls had double-digit digs, led by Sam Archer's 20. 

Kate Van Rooyan and Miller both recorded an ace serve. 

Sidney Tims led Sioux Falls Christian with 16 kills and six blocks. 

This story will be updated. 

