SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emma Byker becomes more dynamic for Unity Christian volleyball

HINTON, Iowa — Emma Byker knows she’s grown up since she started playing varsity for the Unity Christian High School volleyball team.

She has developed more confidence, experience and leadership as the Knights’ setter, and Byker recently reached the 1,500-assist total while playing under Patty Timmermans and the Knights.

With that accomplishment, Byker is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

“As a 5-1 setter, she runs the offense from the front row and the back row,” Timmermans said. “She has great height at the net. She’s a weapon with a block. She can attack occasionally and when she gets set. She has a calm belief in her teammates. She keeps going to them and every once in a while, she’ll take her turn.

“Our hitters are fortunate to have her steady hand,” Timmermans added.

Byker got her 1,000th assist last September, then reached the 1,500 mark on Sept. 11 during the Sioux County tournament.

On the season, Byker has 384 assists, which is good for second in the War Eagle Conference. The league leader is Gehlen Catholic junior Cadence Goebel, who has 395.

“It’s kind of added up,” Byker said. “I have great passers, and that plays a big role into the number of assists that I get. It’s great to have so many good hitters.”

The Knights have five different hitters who have 50 kills are more.

Knights junior Gracie Schoonhoven leads the squad with 166, then classmate Tyra Schuiteman is second with 87.

Senior Jenna Bouma has 80.

Byker didn’t know how close she was to either milestone when it was approaching. She just goes to the court every day hoping to make those around her better.

Like Timmermans pointed out, the Knights needed Byker to be more than just a setter. They needed her — even as a sophomore — to be a solid hitter, and they had good reason.

Byker is one of the taller girls on the Knights’ roster. This season, Byker is listed at 6 feet even, and is one of six Knights to stand at 5-11 or taller.

Byker started playing at the varsity level as a sophomore, and both she and Timmermans agree it has come down to being aggressive.

“I was very timid,” Byker said. “I wasn’t very aggressive. I feel like the hitters have grown up with me. We’ve grown closer together. We’ve been able to run a more up-tempo offense since my sophomore year, too."

There had to be the conversation of Byker having the chance to attack more. Timmermans even made it a challenge that Byker should attack at least once per set.

“She senses the right time to do it,” Timmermans said. “She has a nature altogether that has been more aggressive. She drives the team. She’s the quiet leader.”

Byker now enjoys being a dynamic attacker.

The Knights have won 12 straight matches, including a four-set win over Hinton on Tuesday night.

Their last loss came in the Sioux County Tournament to Sioux Falls Christian.

Their next assignment coming up is the Western Christian tournament, and they'll see teams like Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan and Des Moines Christian.

Honorable mentions

Cade Walkingstick, Akron-Westfield football: The Westerners senior quarterback completed 32 of 52 passes for 322 yards and a passing touchdown. Walkingstick also had a rushing TD.

Carson Pierce, Hinton football: In that same game, the Blackhawks wide receiver caught three passes for 153 yards. All three catches turned into touchdowns for Hinton.

