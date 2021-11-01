STATE VOLLEYBALL: Bishop Heelan puts up tough fight against No. 1 Western Dubuque

As much fight as the Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team put up, top-seeded Western Dubuque was too much for the Crusaders.

The Bobcats swept the Crusaders on Monday at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids by set scores of 25-22, 25-13, 25-16, in the Class 4A volleyball quarterfinals.

It’s the first time in nearly three weeks that the Crusaders have been swept in a three-set match.

Back on Oct. 14, Papillon-La Vista of Nebraska came to O’Gorman Fieldhouse to sweep the Crusaders.

The Crusaders put up a heck of a battle during that first set.

Heelan kept up with the Bobcats point-for-point to start out the match. Sure, the Bobcats went on a little 4-0 run to take a 10-6 lead, but the Crusaders quickly tied the match back up at 13-13.

That rally started with a hitting error by Western Dubuque, then Crusaders blockers Maddie LaFleur and Grace Nelson served as a wall to get an assisted block.

Nelson later followed that up with a kill that made the set 11-9, and then Lauren LaFleur had a kill.

Libby Lansing then had a kill for the Bobcats, but Meredith Bahl made a rare mistake by hitting the antenna.

Crusaders freshman Maliyah Hacker got a kill by hitting around a Western Dubuque blocker, which tied the set at 13-13.

The two teams traded points for a while, even though the Bobcats grew a 17-14 lead in the first set.

The last tie of the match came at 20-20, as Maddie Harris made one of her three errors that deadlocked the match.

Lauren LaFleur had a kill late in the set, but the Bobcats closed it out on a 5-2 run.

The Crusaders hit .154 in the first set, and they had 11 kills.

Natalie Ulrichs of Western Dubuque opened the second set with an ace, and that would be a foreshadowing of how the set would go.

Again, Heelan put up a fight early.

The play that highlighted that hustle came when the Bobcats led 6-4.

Ava Higman and Lauren LaFleur made diving plays to keep the ball in play, and eventually, Lansing hit the ball into the antenna.

Bahl followed that up with big swings, and the ball landed in the back corner.

WD went on a 5-2 run, and that also included another Bahl kill and a Madison Maahs kill.

The Crusaders thought Higman successfully got the dig, but the officiating crew called it a call.

Kenley Meis bounced back by getting a kill around the WD block. Maddie LaFleur had an ace while Nelson had a kill to bring the Crusaders back within three points of the Bobcats.

Western Dubuque ended the second set on a 10-2 run, highlighted by three kills from Bahl. The run started with a kill by Lansing and ended with a kill by Bahl, as she found an opening in the middle of Heelan’s side of the court.

Western Dubuque limited the Crusaders to an .032 clip, as it held its opponent to seven kills and six errors.

The Bobcats, meanwhile, hit. 438 in the middle stanza.

The Bobcats’ momentum carried over into the third set, immediately.

Maddie LaFleur hit the first serve a little too short to give the ball back to the Bobcats, then Harris followed that up with an ace of her own.

The Crusaders got on the board down 2-0, as LaFleur and Nelson again teamed up to be a big wall and didn’t allow WD to get a kill.

The Bobcats scored the next two points, but Nelson perhaps showed the most emotion of the night as she collected a block.

Nelson blocked a shot from Bahl, as Bahl was trying to find the middle of the Heelan zone.

Nelson blocked the ball right under the net on the Bobcats’ side, and gave emphatic high-fives to Hacker and Higman.

Heelan trailed by as few as two points before the Bobcats went on a 11-6 run.

Maahs ended the match with a kill.

Hacker led Heelan with seven kills, while Lauren LaFleur had six.

Maddie LaFleur led Heelan with 14 of the team’s 24 assists.

Higman had 11 digs, while Maddie LaFleur had 10.

