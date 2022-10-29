STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Heelan looking to establish a new legacy at state

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan volleyball program is looking to take another step this season, and in doing so, would start a new legacy at the school.

Heelan made the 2021 state tournament, but couldn’t pick up a win. This season, the Crusaders want to take the next step and earn a win.

“We took that first step last year making it to state, but this year we have that next step of trying to win at state,” co-head volleyball coach Olivia Sulentic said. “We want to be able to make our point that we deserve to be there, not just by winning our regionals and beating two ranked teams, but being able to make it there and win at state.”

The Crusaders made it through regionals with a pair of road wins against ranked teams. With three ranked teams in the regional, Heelan wound up having to play back-to-back road games against ranked teams to get to state, and the Crusaders pulled off both wins.

“I think they were so excited to go back down to Lewis Central and be down there and take that match away from them, but then, having to travel across the state to Norwalk, I think they were excited to get out of school, but their confidence has been tremendous,”Sulentic said.

Two weeks ago at a home tournament, the Crusaders were looking for a spark as they prepared for the postseason run. The Crusaders made a couple of lineup amendments at that tournament, and it paid off as Heelan earned three regional wins to get back to state.

“We moved some girls around, found new spots for them, and I think it’s really proven that they’re able to take those new roles and run with them,” Sulentic said. “Kenley Meis has been a big step for us on the outside, she hits the ball hard and we’re able to get the ball to her a lot more in that outside post.”

Grace Nelson said the team embraced those changes as they were thrown at the players last week. These changes were made for the better, Nelson said.

“As players, we all trust each other, and we know we’re going to get the job done,” Nelson said. “It’s really cool that a coach can throw a change at us like that, and we can adjust to it and even get better. It’s about trust mostly, and just expecting everyone to do their jobs.”

Heelan defeated Le Mars in straight sets to open postseason play, but then had to hit the road to face a Lewis Central team that beat Heelan in the regular season. The Crusaders picked up a four-set win and then made the trek to Norwalk and swept Norwalk to make the state tournament for a second straight season.

“When we watch these teams that we might be facing, and especially (Cedar Rapids) Xavier, who we know we’re facing, everything is a lot more doable than it was last year,” Nelson said. “We know. We’ve been there before. We have a lot more confidence and experience. Everyone’s returning for the most part, so it’s super exciting and it’s given us a lot of fire.”

The Crusaders are hoping to carry the moment of the regional tournament and the fire that it stoked for them into the state tournament, where they are the eight-seed and have top-seeded Xavier in the opening round.

“The last three wins have been huge, obviously, but I think we’ve always had (that fire) and we struggled to show it at the beginning of the season,” Nelson said. “I’m excited that we’re finally proving to other people what we’ve always known ourselves.”

The challenging part about Xavier is their attackers, Sulentic said. They have strong attackers on the outside and their size could give the Crusaders some problems in the opening round.

“They have three or four girls that have over 140 kills on the season, so we have to get that block up, we have to get our defense going in the back row,” Sulentic said. “We need a good block touch in order to run our offense with our big hitters. We need to be able to get the ball up so we can get the ball to them so they can put it down.”

Heelan hits the floor Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. against Xavier. The winner advances to Wednesday's semifinals. All state tournament games are set to be played at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.