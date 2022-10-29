STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sioux Center, Unity Christian set for bids at the 3A state title

CORALVILLE, Iowa – A pair of Sioux County schools are headed east as Sioux Center and Unity Christian qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in Coralville, Iowa starting Tuesday.

Sioux Center won Region 1, and did so with three straight sweep victories. The Warriors are 30-3 on the season as the school makes its first state tournament appearance since the 2017 runner-up team.

“For this group of girls, they’ve just had this constant desire to continue to improve throughout the year, and that was driven by them as players,” Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp said. “That’s why it has been so effective. I feel like they’ve really worked well together and tried to constantly strive to grow their game and their level of play.”

The desire paid off for the seniors on Sioux Center who’ve led this team to the pinnacle of high school sports, the state tournament. Sioux Center is led by a group of six seniors who’ve set out to make this year a start to something great at their school.

Reagan Jansen leads the team in kills (327), Willow Bleeker in assists (757), Tatum Schmalbeck in digs (285) and Makenna Walhof in blocks (70). All four are seniors for Sioux Center.

“They’ve had the dream of making it here and having a group of girls that have stuck together, pushing each other as seniors for all of these years really makes a big difference and provides good leadership,” Oldenkamp said. “We had a chunk of sophomores on the squad and I think (the seniors) are setting up a nice path for the girls to follow, and they have definitely been great leaders.”

Sioux Center gets its state tournament start Tuesday against West Liberty at noon at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Unity Christian looks for stronger performance at state

Since moving up to Class 3A in 2019, the Knights have made state every season, but have yet to get a win at the state tournament. This year’s group is hoping to change the story.

“We’ve been to state in Class 3A for four years in a row now and we had gone five years before that in 2A, but there’s no slouch in the group,” Unity Christian head coach Patty Timmermans said. “All those 3A teams from the top-seeded team to the eighth team, they’re tough. There’s typically a little more size across the board from your 3A schools because they’re a little bigger, there’s more bodies to choose from, so typically we’re facing pretty good sized teams like ourselves.”

From the Knights' size at the net, their block and attack have been two of the team's biggest strong suits, Timmermans said. The third key has been serving, where the Knights attempt to keep their opponents out of system more.

At the net, it has been Haley Kuperus (71 blocks) and Tyra Schuiteman (62 blocks) that make the difference defensively. Meanwhile on the attack, Gracie Schoonhoven (285 kills) has been a force.

"We've got abig group of seniors, having seven seniors is a large amount for a varsity volleyball team," Timmermans said. "There's definitely a will to get back there but they, combined with a couple of other talented players are in good roles for us with a middle hitter and an outside hitter. I think we just need to keep doing our individual jobs but play together as a team."

Unity Christian will look for it's first state tournament win in Class 3A against Mount Vernon. The two schools are set for a noon first serve at Xtream Arena in Coralville Tuesday afternoon.