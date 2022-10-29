STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Western Christian, Hinton look to carry regular season dominance into state tournament

CORALVILLE, Iowa – Western Christian hasn’t lost a set against an Iowa opponent this season.

The 40-5 Wolfpack challenged themselves this season, playing in tournament against some of the best opponents in and out of the state of Iowa, and it paid off as Western Christian is the second-seed in the Class 2A state tournament starting Tuesday.

“The first thing that stands out to me is, we have seven seniors on our team and all seven of them are in the starting rotation, so obviously experience and leadership,” Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek said. “A lot of these girls were part of the rotation last year, and a couple of them are new to the rotation, but we have a lot of experience and depth with that class.”

Western Christian has two big swingers as they lead the state in kills. Abby VerBurg has 466 kills and Stella Winterfeld has 462 kills this season. Junior Keana Wynja is third on the team with 147 kills.

“Our two outside hitters are both returning for their third season after leading us the last two years, and they have upped their game,” Veerbeek said. “They both reached 1,000 kills this year within four days of each other, so for our offense, that is something that stands out, we are very tough to stop at the net.”

With all of the experience they have, The Wolfpack are undefeated, and have yet to drop a set against Iowa teams this season. All five games Western Christian has lost have been to Nebraska or defending state champion South Dakota teams.

Meanwhile against Iowa competition, the Wolfpack are unbeaten and haven’t dropped a set in a match. They have sweeps over state qualifiers in Sioux Center, Unity Christian, Indianola, Ankeny Centennial, Bishop Heelan and Denver.

“I felt like we had an awesome schedule that prepared us,” Veerbeek said. “We got to play the defending state champions in South Dakota in A and AA in O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Christian. We played Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Washington, we played a ton of top tier teams from Nebraska and we went down to Urbandale.

We really feel like our schedule has prepared us for this moment. We played high level competition throughout our season, and that has to show up at the state tournament for us,” Veerbeek continued.

Western Christian faces Sumner-Fredericksburg Tuesday in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

Hinton makes first state appearance in nine years

Hinton has lost two matches all season, both of them at the hands of Class 3A state tournament teams (Des Moines Christian and Unity Christian), and the Blackhawks will be looking to prove they belong starting Tuesday.

Hinton faces Denver Tuesday afternoon, but the Blackhawks are in unfamiliar territory as a young roster.

"This is going to be a great experience for them," co-head coach Robin Mohr said. "By no means are we looking at going to state for an experience, we're looking at winning three games. It is a stepping stone because it's easier as the years go on as you build your program to understand what you need to do to get back there every year. I know the girls, from this experience, will work harder in the summer and take it into next year with more confidence."

With two seniors on the roster, and freshman Bailey Boeve leading the team in kills at 300, Hinton has a strong young core to rely on this week and into the very couple of seasons.

"I believe the key this year is the girls' camaraderie," Mohr said. "They get along so well, it's like a family I would say. We've had no major disturbances, they love playing with each other, and that's a big key."

Hinton's first round match is with Denver at 4 p.m. Tuesday.