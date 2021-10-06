Unity Christian volleyball tops Hinton in four-set turnaround win

HINTON, Iowa — One team wanted the first set to last the entire night. The other couldn’t wait to see it end.

The Hinton High School volleyball team set the tone early at home on its Pink Out night at home. The Class 3A sixth-ranked Unity Christian Knights used that first set as a wake-up call, and won the next three sets.

Hinton won the first set 25-14, but the Knights won the last three sets 25-18, 25-20 and 25-12.

“I thought that was a great match for us,” Knights coach Patty Timmermans said. “I thought we got pushed and that was a great first set. The feeling in here was a tournament-like atmosphere, which isn’t too far away from us. I’m thankful for this push.”

The Knights stayed unbeaten in War Eagle Conference play, while Hinton suffered its first league loss of the season.

Hinton’s key run came midway through the set, once the set was tied at 10-10. At that point, the Blackhawks and Knights pretty much traded points, but Hinton went on an 11-0 run that lit up the crowd and fed the playoff-like atmosphere inside Hinton’s gym.

The Blackhawks benefitted from four straight Knights errors that made the set score 21-10.

Natalee Junck, Ashlyn Kovarna and Gabbie Frieesen all made key plays that also helped the Blackhawks — once ranked in Class 2A — give the Knights a scare.

Kovarna and Anna Coffee recorded aces toward the end of the first set, and that stanza ended with an ace that clinched the set.

The passes were crisp, and the Blackhawks hit very well in the first set. The Blackhawks had every facet clicking.

“We were swinging at them, and keeping them out of system,” Blackhawks coach Malina Ard said. “They have amazing hitters and when you give them free balls, they’re going to come at you every single time. We have to play with that confidence.”

Even though the Blackhawks didn’t pull off the upset, they learned that they can certainly play with teams with the likes of Unity Christian.

Kovarna led the Blackhawks with 10 kills and Friessen had eight kills.

Kovarna recorded 16 assists, which also led the Blackhawks. Sara Schoenrock had 14 assists.

“We came out firing and played confident,” Ard said. “That really showed the girls where they can be on a consistent basis.”

After the set ended, Timmermans said very little to her team. In fact, she asked everyone to go into the gymnasium lobby, so they could re-collect their thoughts and talk about what just happened.

The Knights simply needed to push the reset button.

“We flipped a switch and started playing better after that,” Timmermans said. “We knew we could do better. They turned things around physically and mentally. The other thing we said was to play to win. We had to go on offense.

“I think (Hinton) was bringing it to us, and we weren’t being as aggressive as we needed to be on the start,” Timmermans added. “Once we cleaned up our passing, we got the ball into our setter and she got it into our hitters’ hands.”

The Knights ended the second set on a 7-2 run with kills by Dacey Driessen and Emma Byker, both seniors.

In the fourth set, the Knights jumped out to a 20-9 run. Byker set up the hitters around her, including Gracie Schoonhoven and Jenna Bouma.

Schoonhoven led the Knights with 16 kills, while Bouma had 12.

The Knights hit. 297 as a team.

Byker had 43 assists and 12 digs. Schoonhoven also recorded 12 digs.

