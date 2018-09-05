ORANGE CITY, Iowa | Call them the dynamic duo of War Eagle Conference volleyball.
Corrina Timmermans’ powerful right swing has carried Unity Christian to three consecutive Class 2A state tournaments. The two-time all-state selection (second team in 2016, first team in 2017) utilizes all areas of the court as an outside hitter.
Like the daughter of Unity Christian Coach Patty Timmermans, middle blocker Jori Bronner surpassed 400 kills a year ago, some of those coming from the back row. Bronner, a returning second-team all-stater, also provides punch with timely blocking.
The two 5-foot-10 seniors have the Knights riding the No. 2 position in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s current 2A state rankings. They first became Unity Christian AAU teammates in eighth grade.
“I really have had fun playing with Corrina, I always have," said Bronner. "She’s very passionate about the sport, one of the most competitive players I’ve ever met. She’s very persistent, one of the best hitters I’ve had the opportunity to play with. She challenges me to make myself better.”
Timmermans went into Tuesday’s match at Remsen St. Mary’s with a team-high 17 kills, eight more than Bronner. Timmermans’ kill totals have improved each season, from 169 as a freshman to 359 as a sophomore to 424 last season.
Naturally, her power has progressed. Yet, even she wonders where that power comes from.
“We lift weights during the season,” said Timmermans. “Many people ask me where my power comes from because I’m such a twig. There’s not muscle on me. I guess it’s will power and using a big approach. I get on top of the ball and swing with all my might.
“When I prepare to attack, I look where the block is and where the set is coming from. I look for openings on the court. Sometimes there’s a hole in the block. Teams that do well on defense, you have to keep hitting, but sometimes I’ll throw a tip where they are not expecting it.”
Patty Timmermans, who played volleyball at Western Christian and Dordt College, isn’t the only family member who played the sport. Oldest daughter Jessica was an outside hitter for Dordt while Allison, a right side at Wayne State, was a setter on the Unity teams Corrina played on as a freshman and a sophomore.
And naturally, her daughter paid attention to her older sisters.
“Corrina has an explosive right-handed swing,” said Coach Timmermans. “When she knows it’s coming, her explosiveness helps her maximize at the peak of her height. She has always had natural timing. She jumps well. When she uses her approach, it allows her to hit over the block. She sees where the holes and where the lines are open.”
Corrina Timmermans also saw her sisters' volleyball passion, something she said Bronner also possesses.
“Jori and I are similar because both of us love the sport and love playing with each other and our team,” said Timmermans. “Jori has so much passion for the game. She’s so powerful and plays with so much talent. It’s fun when you play with someone who loves the same sport so much.”
Bronner said the two of them feed off each other and cheer when the other gets a kill. It has happened frequently because as a sophomore, Bronner had 204 kills, then exploded for 415 a year ago.
“A lot of the time, the attack is directed to the outside because it’s easier for the setter to get to the outside,” said Bronner. “I am passionate about the game and very competitive. I want to do my best so the team can get the best from me. If I’m not doing my best, it’s not fair to the others because they’re doing what they can. I want to be the best I can be for me and my team.”
Bronner went from 1.91 kills per game as a sophomore to 4.19 as a junior. During that time, she has also accumulated 164 blocks.
“She can catch teams off guard because she’s a strong girl, one of our strongest physically,” said Coach Timmermans. “When she gets a connection between her and the setter, the ball comes with a lot of velocity. She’s a strong back row attacker. She has power with her blocking. She can still go further as a middle blocker. As a middle blocker, you’re told to go everywhere. Everyone pushes every hit at you.”
Senior Erin Wieringa is in her second year as a setter for the Knights. The offense also includes 5-10 sophomore outside hitter/middle hitter Janie Schoonhoven, 5-8 senior right side Brooke Zevenbergen, 5-8 senior outside Danielle Kroeze, 5-7 junior outside Micah Byl, 5-11 junior middle Erica Feikema and 5-9 senior right side/middle Shelby Riebeling.
“Obviously, getting to state is one of our bigger goals, but we’ve set other goals like growing as a team,” said Timmermans. “We can get there, but we have to work for it. It’s going to take the basic skills like passing tough and serving tough.”