UPDATED: Hinton defeats Denver, advances to semi-finals in state volleyball tournament

CORALVILLE — The Hinton Blackhawks left home for the Class 2A state tournament with one state tournament win in program history.

Hinton’s only win came in a four set thriller over Durant in 2005.

But, making their first state tournament appearance since 2013, the Blackhawks took down the 2021 semifinalist Denver Cyclones, 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 25-13, to advance to the Class 2A semifinals.

Highlighted by a 22-kill performance by freshman Bailey Boeve, Blackhawks head coach Robin Mohr said he saw his team play a well-rounded game in their return to the state tournament.

“What a great game,” Mohr said. “We came out firing on all cylinders. The girls had a lot of nerves coming in, but once they got on the court, I think that took care of itself.”

Neither the Cyclones nor Blackhawks managed to gain any separation early in the first set as the teams battled their way to a 12-12 stalemate.

However, after allowing Denver to nab a 14-12 lead, the Blackhawks rallied to outscore the Cyclones 13-6 and take the first set by five points.

The Blackhawks found themselves in a dogfight with the score tied, 14-14, midway through the second set. But, a 3-0 Hinton run allowed the Blackhawks to take the lead for good and force Denver to take a timeout.

Leading 17-14, Denver drew within one point out of the timeout, but another 3-0 run by the Blackhawks forced the Cyclones to take their final timeout.

Denver outscored the Blackhawks 6-5 out of the timeout, but Hinton held on to earn a 25-22 win on a Natalee Junck kill and take control of the match with a 2-0 lead.

A motivated Denver squad jumped out to a big lid in the third set and never gave it back to avoid the sweep with a 25-18 win.

After dropping their first set of the day, Hinton returned determined to secure their spot in the semifinals with a win in the fourth set.

“We told each other that we got to get after it again,” Boeve said. “We kind of let them back in. We said we are not going let this go. Let’s just go get this…We just went out there and brought energy.”

The Blackhawks leapt out to a 7-2 lead and forced Denver to take an early timeout. As both teams headed for their benches, the Hinton crowd got loud as their team had stolen the momentum back in a pivotal juncture in the match.

The timeout did little to slow Hinton’s attack as the Blackhawks dismantled Denver 25-13 to win and advance to a matchup with top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A semifinals, Wednesday.

“We know that we can beat the bigger teams,” Mohr said. “We know that we can hang with anyone in the state…We believe in ourselves. We are ready to play anybody.”

Mohr also added that the win has the potential to create momentum for the program moving forward.

“The younger girls…are looking up to these girls,” Mohr said. “They want to play more. It is going to carry over. It is going to build the tradition to get back here next year and the years following.”