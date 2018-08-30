SIOUX CITY | Several sophomores from Bishop Heelan and East learned the value of keeping their composure during the course of a grueling Missouri River Activities Conference match Thursday night at “The Pit.”
Nicole Jacobson first began understanding those situations two years ago in her first year as a starting outside hitter. The only returning starter from last year’s Class 4A state tournament team to appear in the match, the 6-foot Bishop Heelan senior delivered the final two kills to close out a 19-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 15-10 victory in a match that took two hours and 21 minutes to complete.
Jacobson recorded 15 kills for the Crusaders (4-3), which lost a 14-9 Game 1 advantage and a slim 22-20 Game 2 lead as the young and scrappy Black Raiders (2-4) stormed back. Coach Mary Miller’s Crusaders regained focus in the final three sets.
“It took everything we had,” said Jacobson, who also provided 13 digs, one solo block and one block assist. “We practice these situations. We know how to come back. We have a never-say-die attitude and we just keep fighting.
“East has very good hitters, very respectable. They’re going to be really good this year. We just had a tough time getting in the groove of it. It took a little bit longer than we liked, but we got into it.”
Sophomore setter Jordyn Knapp recorded 36 assists and two block assists for Heelan, which has won the last six matches in the series. Miller had intended to utilize a 6-2 offense to start the season, but senior setter Emma LaFleur, a returning starter from last year's 33-11 team, is out with a meniscus tear and could return next week.
Another starter from last year’s club that made its 23rd state appearance, junior middle hitter Katelyn Stanley, may not play this year because of an ACL injury that occurred during last spring’s soccer season. In their absence, senior outside hitter Riley Tew and sophomore outside hitter Mary Kate Fitzsimmons recorded nine and five kills, respectively.
“Is it a rebuilding year, we try to use the word reloading,” said Miller. “Both teams had a lot of sophomores out there. I think you’re going to see that the next few years, those sophomores getting better and better.
“I can’t be more proud because our kids really kept their composure. We’re not really tall, so we have to play good defense and stay in system. We have to utilize Jacobson everywhere. She hits middle, she hits back, she hits deep court. I was really pleased with of Mary Kate, our lefty who’s playing her first varsity season. When Emma comes back we’ll be strong again because she’s 5-9 and we’ll have a little better block.”
Lineya Wells, a quick and aggressive 5-8 sophomore outside hitter, paced Coach Tunisia May’s Black Raiders with a match-high 20 kills while adding two blocks. Emma Harmelink, a 5-11 senior middle hitter, added 14 kills while 5-7 senior outside hitter Kirstin Sykes finished with nine kills and 17 digs.
East snapped a 17-all Game 1 tie on two straight ace serves from sophomore Emma Vlahoulis. Wells had three kills in the latter stages of the first set as the Black Raiders maintained their lead. Then, she and Harmelink posted consecutive kills to snap a 24-all Game 2 deadlock.
“We said, ‘Hey, they don’t know you, you don’t know them, so you’re going to play like you do in practice where you just play and don’t worry about it,’” said May. “This rivalry is big. You can get locked in it. We were trying to get away from that and just play volleyball.
“(Wells) has it all. But what we need to get from her now is a little bit more consistency. She gets a little tired, so we need to work on that endurance. She’s going to be amazing by the end of the year.”
Two consecutive blocks from 5-10 sophomore Avery Nelson enabled Heelan to stretch a narrow 10-9 Game 3 lead and from there, remained on top. The Crusaders built up a 16-5 Game 4 advantage and led throughout the fifth set.
Taylor Wilshire had 23 digs for the Crusaders, who are idle until Tuesday when they play at West. Chloe Kramer dished 49 assists and teammate Josie Blake contributed 12 digs for East, which will compete at Saturday’s North Invitational.