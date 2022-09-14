VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Hinton, Bishop Heelan gain a win on Tuesday

HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School volleyball team on Tuesday swept Remsen St. Mary’s by set scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-14 at Hinton’s gym.

With the win, the Class 2A 11th-ranked Blackhawks are 9-0.

Blackhawks freshman Bailey Boeve had a game-high 17 kills, and she hit .556 during the match.

As a whole, Hinton hit .250.

Ashlyn Kovarna had 39 of the 40 total assists. Natalee Junck contributed the other.

Boeve also had three solo blocks.

The Hawks were limited to 13 total kills, led by Whitney Jensen’s six. Mya Bunkers had five assists.

Missouri River

Bishop Heelan 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0: The Class 4A eighth-ranked Crusaders (8-4) swept the Yellowjackets 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.

Maliyah Hacker recorded a team-high 12 kills on a .250 night.

Maddie Gengler had 17 assists, while Maddie LaFleur had nine digs.

Kenley Meis blocked three Yellowjacket hits.

Lawren Volz had five ace serves.

North 3, Le Mars 0: The Stars earned the win 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 over the Bulldogs.

Stars senior Madalyn Welp had a match-high nine kills and a block.

Stella Kuehl had 12 assists to go with four aces.

The Stars hit .226.

Lexi Hurd and Lily Kerby each recorded four kills, while Payton Wright had 10 assists.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, West 0: The Warriors swept the Wolverines by set scores of 25-13, 25-14, 25-19.

East 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2: The Black Raiders won the fifth set 15-7.

Western Valley

River Valley 3, OABCIG 1: The Wolverines won their fifth match of the season with a 25-12, 25-9, 15-25, 25-16 victory over the Falcons.

There were three Wolverines hitters who had double-digit kills: Alaina Goettsch (13), Addisyn Goettsch (11) and Addie Law (10).

Myah Dausel also chipped in with 41 assists.

Jacy Jacobson and Maddie Thomas also recorded two aces each.

Falcons senior Rylee Krayenhagen led her team with 13 kills. Olivia Schroeder had 10 assists.

Lawton-Bronson 3, Siouxland Christian 0: The Eagles won by set scores of 25-22, 25-14, 25-13.

Brooklyn Roder led the Eagles with 19 kills, while Kaylee Clausen had 24 assists.

Lawton-Bronson 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0: The Eagles topped the Panthers 25-22, 25-20 and 25-16.

Roder had 12 kills. Quin Roan had a match-high 17 assists while Avery Cason had 20 digs. Karlee Amick had four total blocks.

Other War Eagle matches

Unity Christian 3, West Sioux 0: The Class 3A No. 6 Knights swept the Falcons by set scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.

The Knights had two hitters in double digits: Gracie Schoonhoven with 11 and Jadyn Hofmeyer with 10.

Paige De Boom recorded 33 assists.

Hofmeyer also had four aces while Katelyn Zevenbergen had three.

Addi Dekkers led West Sioux with four kills.

MMCRU 3, Harris-Lake Park 0: MMCRU picked up its fifth match with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Wolves.

The Royals limited the Royals to a hitting percentage of minus-105.

Gehlen Catholic 3, Akron-Westfield 0: The Jays won their seventh match with set scores of 25-16, 25-13, 25-16.

The Westerners hit .105.

Lakes

Cherokee 3, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0: The Braves won their 10th match of the season on Tuesday, sweeping the Midgets 25-9, 25-12, 25-17.

Jada Timmerman had 10 kills, and hit .500 on the night. The Braves junior also had seven blocks.

Ava Anderson posted 27 assists.

Spirit Lake 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Spirit Lake got back to 11-11 with the 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 victory over the Generals.

Indians senior Lauren Carlson led her team with 13 kills, and she hit .276.

Taylor Schneider led the Indians with 35 assists.

Ella Turner and Carly Bakke both earned three aces.

Twin Lakes

Newell-Fonda 3, Pocahontas Area 0: The Mustangs on Tuesday swept the Indians 25-14, 25-21, 25-9.

Junior Kierra Jungers led the Mustangs with eight kills, and she hit .150. Jungers also recorded four of the Mustangs’ six aces.

Izzy Sievers had 15 assists.

Alta-Aurelia 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0: The Warriors won by set scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-22.

Ella Nielsen had a match-high nine kills for the Warriors, while Chloe Elston had 26 assist.

Maggie Bloom recorded 16 digs.

Sydney Hurd led the Panthers with seven kills, while Natalie Green had 11 assists.