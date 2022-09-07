VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North, Heelan and East win Tuesday matches

SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team swept Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday inside the SB-L Elementary School gym.

The Stars (4-5) swept the Warriors by set scores of 25-16, 28-26 and 25-22.

Madalyn Welp led the Stars with 13 kills while Ashlyn Strohbeen had nine. Ava Lloyd had seven.

Stella Kuehl had 17 of the 34 assists. Welp also had 12 assists.

Sidney Chamberlain had 11 digs while Welp had nine.

Kuehl had four ace serves.

Bishop Heelan 3, West 1: The Wolverines won the first set 25-15, but the Crusaders (4-3) won the next three sets 25-7, 25-12, 25-17.

Crusaders sophomore Maliyah Hacker had a double-double with 19 kills and 18 digs. Grace Nelson had 12 kills.

Maddie Gengler had 14 assists.

Kenley Meis had a solo block.

Three different Wolverines (5-3) — Kellesse Heard, Kiley Elgert and Hannah Burge — each had eight kills.

Elgert also had 17 assists.

Maya Augustine had 20 digs while Zoey Riessen collected 14.

East 3, South Sioux 0: The Black Raiders (3-6) won their second match against a metro team in the MiniDome on Tuesday night.

Junior Olivia Mentzer led the Black Raiders with 13 kills while Eliana Harris recorded seven.

The Black Raiders hit .221 against the Cardinals.

West Monona 3, Kingsley-Pierson 1: The Spartans beat the Panthers, 25-13, 25-21, 21-25 and 27-25.

Two Spartans — Brooklyn Pararek and Sophia Woodward — tallied nine kills. Pararek hit .154 on the night.

Carly Miller recorded 17 assists.

Brihanna Hill had two aces.

Gabby Boustead led Kinsgley-Pierson with seven kills and 10 digs, while Allison Reinking had six kills.

Reagan Vos contributed 10 assists.

Westwood 3, Siouxland Christian 0: The Rebels (2-3) swept the Eagles 25-23, 30-28 and 25-18 on Tuesday.

Jordan Shull led the Rebels with 14 kills, while Gracie Cloud followed with nine.

Tamara Heck put up 29 assists.

The Rebels hit .150 over the Eagles.

Ridge View 3, Lawton-Bronson 0: The Raptors continued their 8-0 stretch to start the season with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 sweep over the Eagles.

Raptors junior Rowan Jensen scored a match-high 15 kills, while she also had two aces.

Taya Phillips had 24 assists and Shae Dutler had 14 digs.

Brooklyn Roder led the Eagles with nine kills. Quin Roan had 11 assists.

River Valley 3, MVAOCOU 2: The Wolverines won the fifth set at 15-11. The Rams won the first and third sets while River Valley won the two even-numbered sets.

Wolverines senior Addisyn Goettsch had nine kills, as she hit .333 in the five sets.

Myah Dausel had 36 assists.

Emily Kovarna led the Rams with nine kills, while Rachel Allen had 33 assists.

Trista Ohlmeier had five total blocks.

Hinton 3, Harris-Lake Park 0: The Blackhawks swept the Wolves by set scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-4.

The Blackhawks had 21 total aces in the sweep. Carly Hicklin led Hinton’s serving runs going 20-for-20 overall and five aces.

Gabbie Friessen, Natalee Junck and Ashlyn Kovarna each had four aces.

Bailey Boeve led Hinton with eight kills.

Akron-Westfield 3, MMCRU 1: The Westerners earned their fifth win of the season by beating the Royals 25-16, 30-32, 25-21, 26-24.

Lauryn Saathoff led the Westerners with 25 kills, and she hit .236. Josie Jacobs turned in 39 assists.

Natalie Olson had three solo blocks.

Unity Christian 3, Gehlen Catholic 0: Knights senior Gracie Schoonhoven had eight kills while Tyra Schuiteman had seven.

Paige De Boom had 21 assists. Hailey Kuperus had two solo blocks.

Trinity Christian 3, H-M-S 1: The Tigers won their second match of the season, with set scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 26-24.

Avery Van Maanen had 10 kills to lead the Tigers. Makiah De Jager collected 10 digs.

Jamie Kooima had 17 assists.

Kylee Schiphoff led the Hawks with 12 kills. Frankie Mohnie had 17 assists.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, West Sioux 0: The Hawks won their fourth match of the season, sweeping the Falcons 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.

Mya Bunkers collected 10 kills in the win for RSM, while Gracyn Schroeder had 17 assists.

Whitney Jensen had two blocks.

Addi Dekkers and Elizabeth Westra each had seven kills for West Sioux.

Central Lyon 3, Spirit Lake 2: The Lions won the fifth set 15-13.

Dionne Jansma led the Lions with 13 kills while McKenna Metzger and Aubrey Metzger both had six.

McKenna Metzger also tallied 29 assists.

Riley Weiler had 29 digs.

Emma Henrickson led Spirit Lake with 22 kills, while Lauren Carlson had 12.