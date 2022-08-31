WATCH NOW: How a new approach helped Sioux City North's Madalyn Welp become a senior leader

SIOUX CITY — There’s something different about the way North High School senior Madalyn Welp approached volleyball this season.

Welp, a 6-foot-1 setter, has been more focused and playing with more power.

“She has been a game changer,” Stars coach Monica Chamberlain said. “If she had played like that last year, the tables most definitely would have been turned.”

Welp recorded a match-high 14 kills on Tuesday night to help lead the Stars to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-8 sweep over West at West’s gym.

It was the first win for North this season, as they went 0-4 at a challenging Ankeny Centennial tournament.

Since the end of last season, Chamberlain has seen more of a commitment from Welp. She seems more determined during practices and matches.

In the past, when Chamberlain talked with Welp, the Stars coach couldn’t get a good read on whether Welp was listening.

This year, Welp has her eyes solely focused on her teammates and coaches during conversation.

“Having her, I feel if she’s 110 percent in, having Sid(ney Chamberlain) in the back row, we need her back there, I just feel like we have a solid foundation,” Chamberlain said. “She’s all in. I didn’t have that last year. We’ve had hard conversations, we’ve had good conversations. She sees it now.’

Welp was a second-team All-Missouri River Conference setter last year. She had 464 assists last season while also having 177 kills.

This year so far, Welp has 35 assists over a five-match period.

Lloyd steps up as a freshman

Chamberlain knew that even as a freshman, Ava Lloyd was going to step up and play anything but.

Lloyd hit .529 on Tuesday against the Wolverines, and she had 10 kills.

Lloyd is a six-rotation player as a freshman, taking a hitting spot that Maddie Craighead vacated due to graduation.

“She brings power and knowledge to the court,” Chamberlain said. “We replaced Maddie with Ava, and we basically have the same team.”

Chamberlain said she has coached Lloyd in AAU and club ball when she was younger. She coached Lloyd in seventh and eighth grade, and Lloyd is one of three freshmen who have made the immediate jump from junior high to varsity.

Lloyd was also part of Rick Pruett’s team that won an AAU Junior National Volleyball Championship earlier this summer.

She was named to the All-Tournament team alongside Hinton’s Bailey Boeve and Bishop Heelan’s Maliyah Hacker.

“We did enough team camps this summer, we went to Creighton, and we went to Johnston, and I think we did enough summer stuff for her to feel comfortable,” Chamberlain said.

West’s stat leaders

Kiley Elgert led the Wolverines with nine kills, while Maya Augustine chipped in with seven.

Augustine was 10-for-10 in serving with an ace, and Hannah Burge was 11-for-12 with an ace. Elgert succeeded in all seven of her serve attempts.

Zoey Riessen had 10 digs.

“I’m proud of how our girls played against North,” Wolverines coach Brianna Maitlen said. “They worked hard and battled every point. We had multiple girls step up and lead the team. I am excited for the rest of the season to watch these girls play.”

West is 3-1 on the season. Its three victories so far this season have been against MVAOCOU, Denison-Schleswig and Siouxland Christian.