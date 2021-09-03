WATCH NOW: Olivia Mentzer making an impact for Sioux City East volleyball team

SIOUX CITY — Thursday night was one that East sophomore Olivia Mentzer had waited for her entire life.
In her very first home varsity match as a member of the Black Raiders volleyball team, Mentzer established herself as an offensive force, finishing with a team-high 11 kills in East’s 3-0 sweep of Bishop Heelan in the team’s 2021 home opener.
“She’s smart,” East head coach Tunisia May said. “Olivia is intelligent about the game. Not only powerful, you saw that. Just knowing when to hit, where to hit, and why to hit. She has all of those.”
Mentzer has wanted to play volleyball for East nearly her entire life.
She started playing the sport as a young child, and spent many fall nights watching the Black Raiders on the court, waiting for her turn. She estimates that she first started attending East matches when she was in third grade.
Last year, she spent the season on the junior varsity team, watching an East team that finished 22-7.
After all those years of watching, practicing her shot, and waiting for her turn, Mentzer finally earned her varsity spot this year. She exploded out of the gate, with 23 kills in the team's four matches at the season-opening Ankeny Centennial Invite on Aug. 28.
Mentzer battled nerves on Thursday in the hours leading up to her home debut, but said that her senior teammates helped her to calm herself before the match.
Their advice was simple: Just go be yourself.
“I was so nervous in the morning,” Mentzer said. “I didn’t think I would do good at all, just because first game out, so nervous, and I didn’t know how I’d do at all.”
“They could tell that I was nervous. I was practically shaking nervous. They just told me to block out the crowd and play how I play, and go as hard as you can.”
Mentzer and her teammates kicked off their home schedule in high fashion, as the Black Raiders took set one from the Crusaders, 25-19, won set two, 25-22, and finished Heelan off in the third frame by a 25-16 score.
Support Local Journalism
Mentzer’s big night gave her a team-high 34 kills on the season.
Even with eight seniors on this year's roster, Mentzer has stepped into a crucial role, and has given the program a glimpse of what its future has in store.
"We've been super proud of her," East senior Taylor Drent said. “I think we needed an outside leader, as well as Alex (Radcliffe), it’s good to have strong hitters on the outside. I think every team deserves to have strong hitters on the outside, and I think she is both very talkative on the court and off the court. That also helps. She has kind of evolved into a leader on our team as well, not just the seniors.
"We're a very player-led team, and having her definitely helps."
Based on what she has seen so far from Mentzer both as a hitter, and a team leader, Drent expects big things from her young teammate in the years to come.
“After all of us graduate, I think it’ll be super helpful for them, having a team leader,” Drent said. “She’ll obviously evolve into one of the senior team leaders, as time goes. That’ll be really good for her, getting all the experience she is getting now, for the future.”
Along with Mentzer, a few other East players had big nights of their own on Thursday.
On offense, senior Lucy Mehlhaff had a team-high 17 assists, while senior Megan Callahan finished with 10 digs.
“We’re one team, and that is how we do things,” May said. “They all had their moments, and I couldn’t say one was over the other. It was one of those nights where they all were clicking.”
For Heelan, senior Ava Higman led the team with nine digs, while Grace Nelson finished with eight. On offense, Lauren LaFleur, Nelson, and Maliyah Hacker all had five kills.
Spirits were high in the East locker room after the win over the Crusaders. Now the squad has a new challenge.
With a fun present, and a seemingly bright future, the Black Raiders are eager to keep their momentum alive.
“I feel like we set a standard that we want to be at every single time,” Mentzer said. “We want to have high energy, pump each other up, and just go crazy. It definitely motivates us. We want to keep getting better and just keep on winning.”
The Black Raiders improved to 2-3 with the win, and will play again on Saturday in the Star Invite at Sioux City North.
The Crusaders fell to 0-2, and will play next Tuesday against Sioux City West.
PHOTOS: East defeats Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
WATCH NOW: East defeats Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
East vs Heelan volleyball
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!