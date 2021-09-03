WATCH NOW: Olivia Mentzer making an impact for Sioux City East volleyball team

Their advice was simple: Just go be yourself.

“I was so nervous in the morning,” Mentzer said. “I didn’t think I would do good at all, just because first game out, so nervous, and I didn’t know how I’d do at all.”

“They could tell that I was nervous. I was practically shaking nervous. They just told me to block out the crowd and play how I play, and go as hard as you can.”

Mentzer and her teammates kicked off their home schedule in high fashion, as the Black Raiders took set one from the Crusaders, 25-19, won set two, 25-22, and finished Heelan off in the third frame by a 25-16 score.

Mentzer’s big night gave her a team-high 34 kills on the season.

Even with eight seniors on this year's roster, Mentzer has stepped into a crucial role, and has given the program a glimpse of what its future has in store.

"We've been super proud of her," East senior Taylor Drent said. “I think we needed an outside leader, as well as Alex (Radcliffe), it’s good to have strong hitters on the outside. I think every team deserves to have strong hitters on the outside, and I think she is both very talkative on the court and off the court. That also helps. She has kind of evolved into a leader on our team as well, not just the seniors.