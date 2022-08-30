WATCH NOW: Sioux City East volleyball notches first win of season over Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — The East High School volleyball team went into O’Gorman Fieldhouse and swept Bishop Heelan on Monday with set scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-22.

After Olivia Mentzer scored the final point on a kill, the Black Raiders flooded the floor. They were happy to gain their first win of the season.

It was the first win for new East coach Ashley Vande Stouwe, who was an assistant with the Black Raiders and also played at Morningside.

“We’re really emphasizing the concept of ‘camaraderie’ as a whole program, just to see everyone on the court and off the court being excited and into the game,” Vande Stouwe said.

East led 14-5 at one point in the first set, and Mentzer admitted it was important for the Black Raiders to set the tone early.

The Black Raiders lost each of their first four matches, and they all came at the Ankeny Centennial tournament on Saturday.

They lost to Waukee, Pleasant Valley, Urbandale and West Des Moines Valley. They played two ranked teams — the Spartans and J-Hawks — and even took Urbandale to a three-set match.

The Black Raiders also took the Warriors to three sets.

They earned their first ranked win of the season on Monday, as the Crusaders were ranked second in the Class 4A preseason poll.

“This game means so much to us, and this is a big rivalry game,” Mentzer said. “We just want to win. The tone just set the control for the whole game.”

Mentzer led the Black Raiders with 15 kills, and she hit .293.

Black Raiders junior Mackenzie Crawford had 11 kills and she hit. 455.

Hollie Peterson had a team-high 20 assists, followed by 11 from Carlee Jackson.

There were three Black Raiders who had double digits in digs: Ivy Mehlhaff (13), Mentzer (11) and Maddie Jackson (10).

“I think we served well efficiently,” Vande Stowe said. “We got them out of system, and that helped us out on defense. We had some hot hitters, and we kept feeding them.”

Meanwhile, Heelan was playing in its first match of the season.

The Crusaders made it to the Class 4A state tournament last season, and they lost just two seniors from last year’s roster.

Crusaders co-coach Olivia Sulentic said while the loss might have been a wake-up call, she also said one loss doesn’t make or break a season.

“It was a pretty big wake-up call, and we realized that we can’t come out flat,” Sulentic said. “First match of the season, they’ve had a long summer and a long preseason, and I think they were anxious to get started. We have to find a way to work harder in practice. We have to find a way to score when we need to. We have to find a way to string points together.”

The Crusaders tried to string together some points late in the third set.

They trailed 24-17 in the final set, and the East crowd got at its loudest as it could taste victory.

They scored five straight points.

The rally started with an East hitting error, then Lauren LaFleur and Grace Nelson teamed up to block an East hit at the net.

Crusaders sophomore Maddie LaFleur reeled her team within four, thanks to a kill where she found an open spot on the back row near the corner.

Julie Verzal aimed for that same spot from the outside hitter position. That plan worked, as East was called for a tip on Verzal’s hit.

Mentzer tried to clinch the match at 24-21 by getting the ball over Lauren LaFleur, but the ball didn’t quite hit the net.

“I think this fires up the girls a little bit more,” Sulentic said. “They don’t want to feel like this again. I think they’re ready to get going, get into tournaments. One match isn’t going to ruin our season.”

This story will be updated Tuesday and in Wednesday's print edition.