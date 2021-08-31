WATCH NOW: Sioux City North volleyball defeats Sioux City West in three sets

SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team got to write a chapter to its storybook that had two happy endings on Tuesday night.
The first happy ending was that the Stars swept West in a city match, then senior Avery Beller was recognized for getting her 1,000th career dig over the weekend at a tournament in Ankeny.
North won by set scores of 25-21, 25-11, and 25-14.
“This is the start of our second chapter, and after the Ankeny (Centennial) tournament, getting a good, confident win was very important,” Stars senior Maddie Craighead said. “Every match for us is like a new chapter, so we rewrite our chapter. How it goes is how it’s written.”
The beginning of the night didn’t go off the way the Stars wanted. The Wolverines kept the first set close up until the end.
West took its first lead in the set, leading 14-13 after Craighead put the ball too long and past the far line on the court.
A couple additional errors gave West a two-point lead shortly after that, but the Stars quickly tied the match and pulled away from there.
The Stars ended the match on a 9-5 run.
From there, North took full momentum and possession of the match. It led as much as 24-9 in the second set, and 18-9 in the third set.
“Coming off an awesome weekend, I think we overestimated West,” North coach Monica Chamberlain said. “They came out to play. We were a very scrappy team after the first set.”
Madalyn Welp led the Stars with nine kills on the night, while Ashlyn Strohbeen had eight and Maddie Craighead had seven.
Welp also had three ace serves.
West’s leading hitter was Kiley Elgert, as the Wolverines sophomore had three kills.
The Stars are comparing this season as if they’re writing a book, and they want the storybook to end with them playing in the Class 5A state championship match later in November in Cedar Rapids.
First, though, the Stars are worried about writing the first few chapters of the book.
The opening chapter of the book gave the Stars a little confidence coming into Tuesday’s match.
On paper, the Stars went 0-4, but there were little episodes where the Stars were happy about. There was good competition there.
The highlight of the Stars’ weekend came against West Des Moines Valley, where the Stars won the second set against the Tigers.
The Tigers are ranked sixth in the IGHSAU Class 5A preseason poll.
“We’re a very fundamentally skilled team,” Craighead said. “So, we have to keep striving so we can become the best we can be.”
The Stars have a team of athletes who have become better volleyball players throughout their years.
According to Chamberlain, the Stars have a better understanding of the game, and that was noticeable even at the beginning of the season.
“This team just has better skill, a better knowledge,” Chamberlain said. “When we came in, we just had to teach the game. A lot of them didn’t know basic things, and that’s hard to play the game when you don’t understand it.”
Chamberlain and the Stars didn’t have to start from scratch, so that gave them a better advantage to start the season out strong.
“They’re versatile and we had a lot of comments over the weekend about how scrappy we were,” Chamberlain said. “Those are huge things that the girls need to take in and eat them up. Those are great compliments to have.”
The Stars are OK with playing with low expectations given to them by outside people. They did lose six starting seniors, but the younger student-athletes who have stepped up have been a pleasant surprise.
“They will have to work hard for it, but the skill set is there for them to do great things,” Chamberlain said.
Stars celebrate Beller
The Stars honored Stars libero Avery Beller after the match on Tuesday, as she got her 1,000th career dig during the tournament at Centennial.
“That was really special,” Beller said. “For me playing varsity for three years, it felt complete. I’ve worked so hard. Having that number felt close.”
Beller and Chamberlain both wished she could have done it in front of the home crowd, but the Stars senior was happy to get it out of the way.
She knew how close she was to the milestone, too.
Beller needed three kills to reach 1,000 digs.
“I was counting in my head as the game went,” Beller said. “I wanted that 1,000th.”
West takes it one day at a time
Bri Maitlen takes over in her first year as the Wolverines’ coach, and she knows that it’s going to be a work-in-progress season.
“A lot of it is going to be about the name on the front of the chest,” Maitlen said. “We’re going to be focusing on the family atmosphere.”
She was pleased with what she saw out of her team in the first set, but hopes that confidence carries over to the rest of the season.