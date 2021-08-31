WATCH NOW: Sioux City North volleyball defeats Sioux City West in three sets

“We’re a very fundamentally skilled team,” Craighead said. “So, we have to keep striving so we can become the best we can be.”

The Stars have a team of athletes who have become better volleyball players throughout their years.

According to Chamberlain, the Stars have a better understanding of the game, and that was noticeable even at the beginning of the season.

“This team just has better skill, a better knowledge,” Chamberlain said. “When we came in, we just had to teach the game. A lot of them didn’t know basic things, and that’s hard to play the game when you don’t understand it.”

Chamberlain and the Stars didn’t have to start from scratch, so that gave them a better advantage to start the season out strong.

“They’re versatile and we had a lot of comments over the weekend about how scrappy we were,” Chamberlain said. “Those are huge things that the girls need to take in and eat them up. Those are great compliments to have.”

The Stars are OK with playing with low expectations given to them by outside people. They did lose six starting seniors, but the younger student-athletes who have stepped up have been a pleasant surprise.