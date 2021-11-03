West Delaware puts a stop to Sergeant Bluff-Luton's state volleyball run

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team tried to hang on for as long as it could.

The Warriors were staring down the barrel of a three-set sweep Wednesday in a Class 3A semifinal against West Delaware.

They won that third set, but ultimately, the Hawks were the ones who advanced to Thursday's championship match.

The Hawks won by set scores of 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23. West Delaware will play West Liberty for the state title on Thursday.

After that third set, Warriors coach Renee Winkel took her team off to the side and she gave a short but important message: “We have to fight now.”

The Warriors had a four-point lead late in the first set, but they let the Hawks creep back in and the set was eventually tied at 22-22.

Alivia Schulte then had a pair of kills during the last stretch that helped the Hawks win that first set.

Then, in the second set, the Warriors hit a clip at .103, making eight hitting errors and recorded 12 kills on 39 attacks.

The Warriors had their backs to the wall, and Winkel simply challenged them to see how gritty they could be.

“Now has been our motto all year long,” Winkel said. “We have to think forward. We can’t think back. We had to fight now. We just had to play in the now. The urgency that we had in that moment was huge, and they knew it.”

That third set went back-and-forth for a while, but the Warriors reeled off a 4-0 run that gave them the spark they were desperately needing to keep the match — and their season — alive.

Emma Salker, one of the Warriors’ six seniors, recorded two consecutive kills that put SB-L up 8-6.

“It wasn’t so much a panic,” Salker said. “It’s grit from here. We needed to figure some things out, and we did in the third. We just fell short in the fourth.”

The Warriors saw the fight from their senior leader, and they were ready to battle alongside her.

Alexa Trover recorded a block at the net that grew the Warriors’ lead, and then Salker collected a third ace.

SB-L led by as many as six points, after Salker put down a kill at the net, putting the Warriors ahead 16-10.

“There were just a couple things here and there,” Winkel said.

The set ended with an ace, but that time, it belonged to Trover.

The fourth set saw some fight in the Warriors, too.

West Delaware led 17-10, hoping to shut the door on the Warriors, who were playing in their fifth straight state tournament.

Salker and the Warriors simply refused to let West Delaware win that easily.

The Warriors climbed all the way back to tie the match at 17-17.

Addy Mosier found West Delaware’s side of the court twice during that run, while Maddie Hinkel had a kill and Salker had a block.

Once the set was tied, the SB-L crowd behind the Warriors roared, while the players on the court and on the bench were confident again, just as they had been in Tuesday’s quarterfinal win over Sheldon.

Both teams kept trading points. The Warriors even led at one point, and it was a hard-fought point.

The two teams were rallying for a few seconds, but the point was scored as Payton Hardy on a last-second reach at the ball.

The ball was near the front of the net, and Hardy hit the ball just well enough, and she placed it in a spot where the Hawks couldn’t.

However, the Hawks scored the next three points.

Schulte closed the match with a kill. She led the Hawks with 18 kills.

In her final match, Salker led the Warriors with 20 kills. She hit a team-high .262.

“Emma came in and kept them on their heels,” Winkel said.

The other five seniors who played their last match were Alivia Wolf, Makayla Grote, Hinkel, Mosier and Isabelle Lenz.

Those six seniors got to play in all four state tournaments, and came away with the 2019 state title.

"It's a humble feeling, because it's a new team every year," Salker said. "To come with all four teams, it means a lot. Everyone fought. Everyone cheered. I couldn't be happier."

“Thank you to the senior year, and we’ll use this as a motivator for the younger class," Winkel said.

Salker said the team chemistry is going to be the thing she’ll remember the most from this squad.

She said that chemistry, that wanting to play for one another, is what she was proud of the most.

“We wanted to do it for each other,” Salker said. “We wanted to do it for the seniors out there. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Warriors ended the season at 31-7. They had just two losses against Class 3A schools. The other came early in the season against Sheldon.

