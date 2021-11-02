West Delaware puts up a blocking wall to end Unity Christian's season

The Unity Christian High School volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday, as West Delaware beat the Knights 3-0 at the Class 3A state quarterfinals in Cedar Rapids.

The Hawks beat the Knights in four sets 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24.

Unity Christian couldn’t get much going in the first two sets, and the Knights made some uncanny errors that the Hawks took advantage of.

The Knights found some momentum during the third set, however, and they went on a 6-1 run that allowed them to separate themselves from West Delaware.

Unity Christian took the lead, as it got a block off a deflection from West Delaware’s Olivia Halvorson.

Right after that, Unity coach Patty Timmermans entered in freshman Jadyn Hofmeyer, just to see if she could provide a spark.

She did.

The Knights freshman recorded a kill. She placed the ball from the right side of the front row, and went cross court to where no one was. It was Hofmeyer’s only kill of the set, while she recorded two more in the fourth set.

Knights junior Gracie Schoonhoven followed that up with a kill of her own, then the Hawks committed a hitting error to put the Knights up 16-12.

A Schoonhoven block put the Knights up 17-13, and the four-point lead was the largest the Knights had to that point.

The Knights’ lead climbed up to five points in the third set, as Hofmeyer recorded a block, and that gave Unity a 20-15 lead.

The set ended with a Schuiteman kill, and it was an emphatic hit that gave the Knights a 25-20 set win.

Schuiteman had four kills during that set while Schoonhoven had three. The Knights hit .259 during the set and they had three errors.

The Knights also held West Delaware to .029 during the third set, forcing the Hawks to four errors during the third set.

The Knights thought they were going to a fifth set. They had a 24-21 lead, building momentum and ready to take on the Hawks for a 15-point sudden death stanza.

The Hawks had other plans, and they scored five straight points to eliminate Unity Christian.

After a Knights error, the Hawks put up a wall for two straight points.

Kayla Felton and Jaci Bries had an assisted block, then Brooke Krogmann had the Hawks lone solo block of the set to tie the match at 24-24.

Felton had a kill right at the net, and she placed the ball where no Knights hitters could get to it.

The Hawks clinched the win with an error by Unity Christian.

Schoonhoven led the Knights with 14 kills while Schuiteman had 12. Schoonhoven also had a team-high 11 digs.

Byker led with 35 assists, as the Knights as a whole had 39.

