Western Christian beats Beckman Catholic in epic comeback to advance to state semifinals

Two-set deficit? No problem.

The Western Christian High School volleyball team pulled off an epic comeback on Tuesday at the Class 2A state quarterfinals in Cedar Rapids, as the Wolfpack came back from a two-set hole to beat No. 6 seeded Beckman Catholic, 3-2, in front of the fans at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

The Wolfpack dropped the first two sets, 26-24 and 25-17, before winning the final three frames by scores of 25-13, 25-22, and 15-12, to seal the victory.

Western Christian extended its winning streak to 30, and secured its spot in Wednesday’s Class 2A state semifinals.

The match started in tough fashion for the Wolfpack, with the team going down 1-0 with a 26-24 loss in set one, and then went into a two-set hole after the Trailblazers took set two, 25-17.

“We started out not very in system,” Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek said. “We didn’t pass great to begin with, and I just felt like we were tight, and not getting into an offensive rhythm.”

The Wolfpack offense finally found its stride in set three, surging out to a 19-5 lead before eventually taking the frame, 25-13, while out-hitting the Trailblazers, .400 to .031.

In set four, Western Christian tied it up with a 25-22 victory, as the Wolfpack climbed their way out of an early four-point hole. In set five, the two squads battled to a 7-7 tie, but the Wolfpack then surged ahead to claim a 15-12 win.

Once the final ball fell to the floor, the Wolfpack crowd cheered loudly, and the players swarmed the court in celebration.

"What I didn't want was for us to go out that way, because we were better than what we were playing," Veerbeek said. "As a coach, it's one thing to get beat, it's another thing to beat yourself."

This isn’t the first time Western Christian has pulled off a comeback on the state’s biggest stage.

Three years ago, the 2018 Wolfpack fell behind Treynor by two sets in the state quarterfinals. That team eventually went on to win the state title, and Veerbeek used their example as a bit of inspiration for her players.

Veerbeek's message to her team after the tough first two sets was simple. If the 2018 team could pull off a comeback, the 2021 squad could do it too.

“I could see a spark in their eyes,” Veerbeek said. “I’m like ‘It’s 0-0. We can still do this.’ The ghosts of Western Christian past have done it, and we can do it.”

A trio of players led the Wolfpack on offense, with junior Stella Winterfield finishing with a team-high 19 kills, while Abby Verburg and Ellie Dokter had 13 and 12 kills, respectively.

Setter Jaylin Van Dyken had 50 assists in the five-set tilt, while also contributing eight digs. Jocleyn Oostenink, Lydia Van Kley, and Kylie De Jager all had 12 digs. The Wolfpack finished the day with 64 kills, out-pacing Beckman Catholic by 10.

For Beckman Catholic, Kiersten Schmitt led the way with 26 kills, while setter Leah Wessels had 43 assists in the match.

All season long, Western Christian has dominated the competition. The Wolfpack won the Lakes Conference with a 39-5 overall record, and is in the midst of a near two-month winning streak. The team hasn’t tasted defeat since falling to Boyden-Hull on Sept. 11 at the Sioux County Pizza Ranch Tournament.

"I just wanted it so bad for our kids and our team," Veerbeek said. "There is always that pressure, and you don't want to see the girls especially lose when they aren't playing their best. It's one thing to get beat, but no matter what, I was happy when we turned it around. When we got momentum, I was like 'I think we can do this."

"We did, and it was a great win."

The Wolfpack will play defending Class 3A champion Osage on Wednesday at 4 p.m., for a spot in the Class 2A semifinals.

That appearance marked Western Christian’s 21st consecutive state semifinal appearance.

