Western Christian sweeps youthful Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball team in straight sets

SERGEANT BLUFF — After five straight state tournament appearances for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball program, a large graduating senior class in 2021 has presented a new challenge for the Warriors.

A youthful Warriors team was swept by Western Christian 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 Thursday night in Sergeant Bluff.

“Every time we play Western Christian, everyone rises to the occasion,” Warriors head coach Renee Winkel said. “They’re a great program, great team. For us, we’re young this year, and we’re still working through a few things, and in that sense, I feel like our girls competed well and hung well with them.”

The Warriors fell to 4-11 on the season with the loss, but with a large group of the varsity roster having never played varsity before this season, there is a lot of learning to do for this group.

“I have a lot of players who played JV last year, so this is a lot faster pace,” Winkel said. “Until you see it, you just don’t know, so it’s just trying to work up to that pace or up to that level.”

Thursday night, it was the strength and speed of the Wolfpack’s attack that gave the Warriors struggles. The new pieces for the Warriors are starting to adjust to the level of play it takes to compete, but they are a step behind where Sergeant Bluff-Luton has been over the last couple of years.

“When you’re looking at replacing the senior class that we lost last year, you know, I’ve got a new quarterback (setter) on the floor,” Winkel said. “I’ve just got a lot of new, so it’s every single person out there doing one thing better every single time and that’s what it’s going to take the team to grow, to stay positive.”

Senior Alexa Trover leads the team in kills this season and led the group with seven kills Thursday night. Junior Kamea Van Kalsbeek added five kills. Sophomore Aussie Obbink is the team’s setter this season, and recorded 15 assists against Western Christian.

Senior Elen Pruett dug up seven balls, as did junior Taylor Prosser. Sophomore Jayden Kneifl had two aces on the night.

“When you look back from where we started to where we’re at right now, we’ve grown, we’ve gotten better, we’re improving,” Winkel said.

That growth will need to be sustained as the Warriors hit the homestretch of the 2022 season. The Warriors aren’t concerned with District play at the moment, but rather want to focus on the here and now as the team looks to find its groove.

“We're focused on right now. It's, can we get better every single day?” Winkel said. “If we get better, then that’s our positive. And the girls have done a great job of staying positive in that sense. And they've done a great job of just doing one thing better every single day and over the course of the season, that'll add up for us.”

Playing matches against teams like Western Christian presents a chance to continue to improve for the Warriors, who play in a tournament at Unity Christian Saturday. Winkel hopes the team can learn from Thursday and continue to get better.

“There's a lot of kids out there who’ve never played Western Christian at the varsity level,” Winkel said. “So just just seeing some of the attacks and the things that they did, It's things that can challenge us and just push us to be a little bit better in that sense, now that they've seen it.”