Western Christian volleyball beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton in four sets

HULL, Iowa-- The No. 6 ranked Western Christian High School volleyball team took down Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday in four sets, as the Wolfpack rode a big offensive night from their pair of junior outside hitters to a 3-1 win over the Class 3A No. 6 Warriors.
Western Christian eked out a first set win over SB-L, 25-23, as the Wolfpack held on after the Warriors nearly battled back from a five-point deficit.
In set two, the Wolfpack got out to a 9-4 lead over the Warriors, but SB-L ended up taking it, 25-20.
After dropping the second set, SB-L retreated to the locker room to try to figure things out.
"We talked about how pivotal game three was," Western Christian coach Tammy Verbeek said. "We got a little sloppy in game two. We didn't adjust our lineup, we just talked about cleaning up our play. Getting good touches, using a balanced attack, just being confident, and how important game three was going to be for the rest of the match."
After that locker room chat, the Wolfpack came back strong, winning set three 25-16, and clinching the match win with a 25-18 win in set four.
The winning point came on a kill from junior outside hitter Abby VerBurg, who finished with 15 on the day.
"I knew they were going to fight, and I knew it was going to be a really tough match," senior libero Lydia Van Kley said. "It was a really fun game. They didn't go away, we dropped that second game, but we came back with a lot of momentum."
It was the first Western Christian win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton since the Wolfpack earned a 2-0 victory over the Warriors in their home tournament on Oct. 12, 2019, and their first three set win over SB-L since Sept. 28, 2017.
"I knew it was going to be a battle, and it was 100 percent going to be blow-for-blow," VerBeek said. "It was going to be about a few little things, who can get a few little runs. Both teams are high-level teams. It was a fun match to be a part of."
Junior Stella Winterfield ended the night with a team-high 23 kills for Western Christian, with Verburg second at 15. Winterfield and senior Ellie Dokter each had three blocks in the game, and Van Kley led the team with 17 digs.
For the Wolfpack, it is a strange feeling to come into a season while not defending a state title. Western Christian has won four of the past six Class 2A state titles, with championships in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, but lost to Denver last season by a 3-0 score in the state semifinals.
With so much recent success, and so many title banners adorning the walls of the Western Christian gym, the Wolfpack came into the 2021 season with plenty to motivate them.
"We weren't happy with the way it ended," Verbeek said. "We felt that we didn't play to our level last year when we lost that game. So we had a lot of motivation in the offseason to get better, to make changes and really invest into this program. It showed up tonight, I'm real happy with what happened here tonight."
For SB-L, Thursday's loss snaps a three-game winning streak and drops the Warriors record to 13-4 on the season.
On Thursday, senior middle hitter Emma Salker had a team-high 11 kills, with junior Alexa Trover close behind at 10. Senior Maddie Hinkel finished with 37 assists, and senior Alivia Wolfe had 15 digs.
"It was exactly what we expected," SB-L head coach Renee Winkel said. "It's not like we don't know Western Christian, and it's not like we haven't played them before. We knew it would be tough, we knew they'd serve the pass well, and we knew they'd swing strong. We had the game-plan, we just didn't execute it tonight."
For both squads, the postseason is rapidly approaching, and with each team ranked No. 6 in its respective class, expectations are high.
Thursday night's victory was an important step for the Wolfpack, both in finally ending the losing skid to the Warriors, and adding another page to a book that they hope ends in fairytale fashion.
With yet another championship banner on Western Christian's gym wall.
'We've had a lot of tough matches, but that prepares you for the future," Verbeek said. "I hope SB-L thinks they got better from this match, but it's more fun to win it."
Western Christian will play again on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon Invitational in Sioux Falls, while SB-L will play in a tournament at Unity Christian High School.
