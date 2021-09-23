Western Christian volleyball beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton in four sets

It was the first Western Christian win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton since the Wolfpack earned a 2-0 victory over the Warriors in their home tournament on Oct. 12, 2019, and their first three set win over SB-L since Sept. 28, 2017.

"I knew it was going to be a battle, and it was 100 percent going to be blow-for-blow," VerBeek said. "It was going to be about a few little things, who can get a few little runs. Both teams are high-level teams. It was a fun match to be a part of."

Junior Stella Winterfield ended the night with a team-high 23 kills for Western Christian, with Verburg second at 15. Winterfield and senior Ellie Dokter each had three blocks in the game, and Van Kley led the team with 17 digs.

For the Wolfpack, it is a strange feeling to come into a season while not defending a state title. Western Christian has won four of the past six Class 2A state titles, with championships in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, but lost to Denver last season by a 3-0 score in the state semifinals.

With so much recent success, and so many title banners adorning the walls of the Western Christian gym, the Wolfpack came into the 2021 season with plenty to motivate them.