Western Christian volleyball beats Treynor to secure 21st straight state tournament berth

SIOUX CITY — For the 21st consecutive season, the Western Christian High School volleyball team is headed to the state tournament.

The Class 2A third-ranked Wolfpack punched their yearly ticket to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday night at Bishop Heelan High School, beating No. 12 ranked Treynor by a 3-1 score in the Class 2A-Region 2 title game.

Western Christian took sets one, two, and four by respective scores of 25-19, 25-17, and 25-17, while the Cardinals won set three by a narrow 25-22 margin.

The victory was the 28th win in a row for Western Christian, and secured the 38th state tournament appearance in program history.

After the win, Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek was all smiles, and when asked how her team continues to make it to the big stage year after year, her answer was quick and simple.

“Culture,” Veerbeek said. “Just like a family. Have each other’s back, and you’ve got to have a strong culture in your program. Girls love volleyball. They’ll put in the time, they’ll work hard, and they’ll play hard for each other. That breeds success, and tradition never graduates.”

Western Christian started the game in strong fashion, as the Wolfpack got out to a 15-11 lead over the Cardinals, eventually capturing the frame by a score of 25-19. After Treynor pulled within two points in set two at 10-8, the Wolfpack scored five of the next six to pull ahead, 15-9, and take the set by eight points for a 2-0 lead.

But the Cardinals fought back in set three, snapping a four-point Western Christian run with a 3-0 streak of their own to pull within a point at 20-19. The Cardinals then went on a 6-2 run to capture the set, 25-22.

In set four the Wolfpack took an early lead and never gave it up, securing the victory, and their spot in Cedar Rapids. Western Christian has won four of the past six state titles, but fell last year to Denver in the Class 2A state semifinals.

For the Wolfpack, last year’s failure might be this year’s gain. According to Veerbeek, this year’s team is hungry for redemption.

“We were a little young last year,” Veerbeek said. “We had a new setter,and two sophomore outside hitters that have matured a lot in a year. You could see that tonight. I’m sure they led us in kills tonight. Just the bonding the team did, and the work they put in. They played a lot of volleyball in the offseason, and we’re ready to compete.”

While they might have fallen short last season, the sheer amount of tournament experience on the team’s roster is an asset in itself.

‘“I think it gives us a little more confidence,” Wolfpack senior Jaylin VanDyken said. “It’ll push us forward and help us to keep going.”

VanDyken finished with a team-high 44 assists and 20 digs in the game,, while juniors Abby Verburg and Stella Winterfeld led the team with 18 kills apiece. Winterfeld also finished with four aces in the match, while Lydia Van Kley and Kylie De Jager each had three.

At 28 straight wins and counting, the Wolfpack are not lacking in confidence. They haven’t experienced the feeling of a loss since Sept. 11, when they lost to Boyden-Hull at the Sioux County Pizza Ranch Tournament at Sioux Center High School.

“We took some learning lessons early,” Veerbeek said. “We went down to Bellevue West and played some tough competition. We took like two weeks off where we really just focused on things we could do to get better. They really just grinded out those two weeks. We’ve been playing pretty good volleyball since then. Team chemistry is high, and they love the game, they love each other, and we’re excited to take this streak to Cedar Rapids.”

Western Christian will play its next game on Tuesday, in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

