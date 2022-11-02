Western Christian Volleyball outlasts Sumner-Fredericksburg to advance to state semi-finals

CORALVILLE, Iowa — It may be the longest streak in Iowa High School volleyball history, but it has been far from easy.

Twice over the last three seasons has Western Christian needed a reverse sweep to get into the Class 2A semifinals. This latest contest wasn't that dramatic, but it was tight.

The second-ranked Wolfpack outlasted seventh-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 in a quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday afternoon at Xtream Arena.

"Honestly, these are the best teams in the state and that's the way it should be," Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek said.

The legendary and Hall of Fame coach is one win away from 1,030 at her current school. The Wolfpack (41-5) overcame one of their lowest hitting efficiency matches of the season and deal with Cougars star Isabelle Elliott.

Their motto has been "blue collar" and being one of the grittiest teams in 2A.

"I think it is probably a little bit of nerves, but we're a pretty strong-willed teams," senior outside hitter Stella Winterfeld said. "I think we knew we were looking for this year."

Western Christian led for the majority of the second set, but Sumner-Fredericksburg squared the set at 20 and 22. Winterfeld put the Wolfpack at set point twice with kills.

Morgan Block's attacking error was the set-ender to even the match at one set apiece.

"We're a team once we get that five, six-point lead, it is going to be really hard to recover because we side-out so well," Veerbeek said.

The Cougars jumped ahead 16-11 in the third, then Western Christian slowly worked its way back and eventually tied the set at 20-all. Still, Sumner-Fredericksburg had two chances at set point.

Abby VerBurg slammed down two of the final four straight points to give the Wolfpack the swing set and a 2-1 lead in the match.

VerBurg, a senior, finished with a match-high 30 kills and Winterfeld chipped in 22.

"This isn't our first rodeo together," Winterfeld said. "We complement each other really well. It is really fun."

The fourth set was a wire-to-wire win for Western Christian. VerBurg had four kills in its first five points and it was up by as much as eight.

Still, Sumner-Fredericksburg had one last gasp by staving off four straight set points before VerBurg put the finishing touches on 23 straight trips to the semifinals at state.

"We didn't give up on balls, we didn't hold our heads down when push came to shove in the end," Veerbeek said.

Elliott, who was the kills leader in the state regardless of classification, had nine of her team-high 26 in the opening set. That win by the Cougars was the first time an Iowa high school took a set against the Wolfpack.

All Veerbeek was aiming for was controlling Elliott's attacks.

"We weren't going to contain her," Veerbeek said. "She's such a good hitter, we knew what she was capable of."

The Wolfpack's back row got stronger as the match went on, ending with 56 digs on the night. Kylie De Jager recorded 20 and Winterfeld chipped in 12. Hannah Broek dished out 47 assists.