Western Christian Volleyball outlasts Sumner-Fredericksburg to advance to state semi-finals

Western Christian's Abby VerBurg (3) hits as Sumner-Fredericksburg's Brielle Volker (9) and Sumner-Fredericksburg's Alexa Buhman (3) defend during Western Christian vs Sumner-Fredericksburg Class 2A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Western Christian's Kylie De Jager (1) digs the ball as teammate Stella Winterfeld (4) backs her up during the Wolfpack's first-round match against Sumner-Fredericksburg in the Class 2A Iowa High School girls state volleyball tournament in Coralville. Western outlasted the Cougars in five seats to advance to the semi-finals.
Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek, top second from right, and assistant coach Mindy De Jager fire up the team during a time out during the Wolfpack's first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday in Coralville.
CORALVILLE, Iowa — It may be the longest streak in Iowa High School volleyball history, but it has been far from easy.
Twice over the last three seasons has Western Christian needed a reverse sweep to get into the Class 2A semifinals. This latest contest wasn't that dramatic, but it was tight.
The second-ranked Wolfpack outlasted seventh-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 in a quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday afternoon at Xtream Arena.
"Honestly, these are the best teams in the state and that's the way it should be," Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek said.
The legendary and Hall of Fame coach is one win away from 1,030 at her current school. The Wolfpack (41-5) overcame one of their lowest hitting efficiency matches of the season and deal with Cougars star Isabelle Elliott.
Their motto has been "blue collar" and being one of the grittiest teams in 2A.
"I think it is probably a little bit of nerves, but we're a pretty strong-willed teams," senior outside hitter Stella Winterfeld said. "I think we knew we were looking for this year."
Western Christian led for the majority of the second set, but Sumner-Fredericksburg squared the set at 20 and 22. Winterfeld put the Wolfpack at set point twice with kills.
Morgan Block's attacking error was the set-ender to even the match at one set apiece.
"We're a team once we get that five, six-point lead, it is going to be really hard to recover because we side-out so well," Veerbeek said.
The Cougars jumped ahead 16-11 in the third, then Western Christian slowly worked its way back and eventually tied the set at 20-all. Still, Sumner-Fredericksburg had two chances at set point.
Abby VerBurg slammed down two of the final four straight points to give the Wolfpack the swing set and a 2-1 lead in the match.
VerBurg, a senior, finished with a match-high 30 kills and Winterfeld chipped in 22.
"This isn't our first rodeo together," Winterfeld said. "We complement each other really well. It is really fun."
The fourth set was a wire-to-wire win for Western Christian. VerBurg had four kills in its first five points and it was up by as much as eight.
Still, Sumner-Fredericksburg had one last gasp by staving off four straight set points before VerBurg put the finishing touches on 23 straight trips to the semifinals at state.
"We didn't give up on balls, we didn't hold our heads down when push came to shove in the end," Veerbeek said.
Elliott, who was the kills leader in the state regardless of classification, had nine of her team-high 26 in the opening set. That win by the Cougars was the first time an Iowa high school took a set against the Wolfpack.
All Veerbeek was aiming for was controlling Elliott's attacks.
"We weren't going to contain her," Veerbeek said. "She's such a good hitter, we knew what she was capable of."
The Wolfpack's back row got stronger as the match went on, ending with 56 digs on the night. Kylie De Jager recorded 20 and Winterfeld chipped in 12. Hannah Broek dished out 47 assists.
Payten Seehase and Morgan Block recorded nine kills apiece for Sumner-Fredericksburg, Alexa Buhman distributed 38 assists while Elliott and Zoey Rhea fired two service aces each.
Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp celebrates with her players after the Warriors swept West Liberty, 3-0, to advance to the Class 3A semi-finals of the Iowa High School girls state volleyball tournament.
Sioux Center's Willow Bleeker (5) places the Sioux Center sticker on the bracket after sweeping West Liberty, 3-0, to advance in the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Reagan Jansen (11) hits the ball during the first set of a Class 3A first-round match at the Iowa High School girls state volleyball tournament Tuesday in Coralville. Sioux Center swept West Liberty in three sets.
Sioux Center's Tatum Schmalbeck (2) and Sioux Center's Reagan Jansen (11) celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
West Liberty's Sophie Buysse (4) hits the ball against Sioux Center's Makailyn Vanderwaal (14) during the second set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Makenna Walhof (12) hits the ball against West Liberty's Maelyn Wainwright (14) during the second set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Makailyn Vanderwaal (14) hits the ball past West Liberty's Laney Esmoil (13) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) hits the ball against West Liberty's Sophie Buysse (4) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) and West Liberty's Laney Esmoil (13) go up for the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
West Liberty's Ava Morrison (7) hits the ball against Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (6) hits past Mount Vernon's Emma Meester (15) in a first-round match at the Class 3A Iowa High School Girls state volleyball tournament in Coralville, Iowa. Unity lost in four sets.
Unity Christian's Aubrey De Groot (14) hits towards Mount Vernon's Brooke Ellyson (8) in the Class 3A first round match at the Iowa Girls High School state volleyball tournament. Unity dropped a 25-17, 25-1, 25-15 25-17 decision to the third-ranked Mustangs.
Unity Christian's Jadyn Hofmeyer (4) hits past Mount Vernon's Madeleine Miller (10) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian head coach Patty Timmermans shouts directions to her squad during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Tyra Schuiteman (9) hits past Mount Vernon's Chloe Meester (16) and Mount Vernon's Parker Whitham (13) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Aubrey De Groot and Haley Kuperus (13) reach to defend against Mount Vernon's Chloe Meester (16) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Katelyn Zevenbergen (3) and Cassady Dekkers (1) celebrate a kill by Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (6) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Haley Kuperus (13) and Gracie Schoonhoven (6) reach to defend against Mount Vernon's Parker Whitham (13) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) and Union's Gracie Klima (7) hug after the team lost in four sets to Des Moines Christian in Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. At left is Union's Ava Mehlert (20).
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits towards Des Moines Christian's Chloe Prewitt (3) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Dena Robb (21) and Aubrey Gates (10) defend against Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Jaidyn Bush (9) and Dena Robb (21) jump to defend against Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) as the ball goes past them during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Sydney Schmuecker (12) and Gracie Klima (7) hug as the team celebrated a point during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits past Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) and Chloe Prewitt (3) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) hits as Union's Aubrey Gates (10) and Sydney Schmuecker (12) reach to defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Gracie Klima (7) hits over Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits the ball as Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) and Kaitlyn Mumm (11) defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Gracie Klima (7) hits as Des Moines Christian's Maren Miller (7) and Hadley Hardersen (6) defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) places Assumption's sticker on the bracket after defeating Osage, 3-1, to advance in the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ellie Schubert (4) celebrates a point with Assumption's Maggie Johnson (5) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ava Harris-Shepard (15) and Assumption's Dru Dorsey (2) go up to block against Osage's Samantha Brandau (7) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ava Harris-Shepard (15) spikes the ball against Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner (10) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.