CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Tammi Veerbeek said her Western Christian volleyball team was anxious to prove people wrong at the Class 2A state tournament.
Seems like a strange statement because the traditionally-powerful Western program perennially advances to the state finals, doing so for the ninth consecutive year with Thursday’s semifinal sweep over Sidney.
Still, Veerbeek knew the second-seeded Wolfpack had four hitters who would be starting for the first time at state and all it took was for them to get past that first-round match against Treynor and then, things grew more comfortable. Then, the squad paced by senior libero Madison Hofman and senior outside hitter Chandler Schemper, returned to its dominant selves.
However, was Unity Christian expected to advance to the 2A state finals? Was anyone outside of Sioux County figuring that Unity and Western, programs with a combined 21 state championships (16 from Western) and 56 state appearances (20 from Unity) could possibly be squaring off in the title match?
“I think it’s awesome that we get to play each other down here,” said Veerbeek. “I have a lot of respect for Patty (Timmermans) and her team. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere.”
Seeded fourth, Coach Patty Timmermans’ squad defeated one of the state’s powers, Dike-New Hartford (29 appearances, 13 championships) in the first round. The Knights continued riding momentum with a semifinal triumph over top-seeded Dyersville Beckman.
“One of our coaches, Coach (Dennis) Benson, he told us last season when we had a volleyball meeting, ‘Girls, what are you going to do in the offseason to prepare for the state championships,’” said Unity Christian setter Erin Wieringa. “We did go into the summer practicing hard when we could make it. We did a lot of weightlifting. We did a lot of team bonding.
“Our team is really close. We really love each other. That also helps on the court. We don’t get frustrated with each other, which is really nice.”
Unity’s bonding continued at what its coach termed an amazing preseason tournament at Sioux Falls.
“We were playing with top big schools from South Dakota at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls,” said Timmermans. “We’re talking Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Rapid City Stevens, which are 1-2-3 in the big class in South Dakota. Wahoo is the No. 1 team in their class in Nebraska. Sioux Falls Christian was there. It was a phenomenal tournament.
“We did really well there. It gave us the sense that we can play with the best teams in the Tri-State area. We wanted to carry that over into the season.”
They did. The ninth-year head coach guided the Knights through a rugged Saturday tournament schedule which included the grueling Sioux County Tournament where they went 4-1. There, they defeated two state-ranked teams, MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux Falls Christian.
Unity’s annual home tournament included matches against two teams that competed in this week’s state tournament, 3A finalist Carroll Kuemper and 4A semifinalist Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The War Eagle Conference champions lost their third match of the season to Western at the Bishop Heelan Tournament, but Timmermans didn’t mind because it prepared her squad for what became their fifth consecutive state appearance.
“Those types of things gave us the belief that we could play with anybody,” said Timmermans. “Now from basically our final tournament to regionals and right up to here, I feel we’ve been playing a real strong game.”
“I did think we could make the state finals,” said Corrina Timmermans (the coach’s daughter). “All season, we’ve been playing all of these tough teams. We worked really hard to get here. Saturday tournaments help you to prepare for the long matches and the tough volleys. You get endurance.”
Western’s demanding schedule began, as usual at the rugged Bellevue East (Neb.) Tournament which included matches against four teams that competed over the week at the Nebraska state tournament. The Sanford Pentagon Tournament in Sioux Falls, the Urbandale Tournament and the Heelan Invitational also prepared Veerbeek’s squad for the annual venture to the U.S. Cellular Center.
“As a team, we always write out goals,” said Western Christian setter Olivia Granstra. “One of the goals is, get to the championship. All year, we’ve been preparing for this. We believe in each other. Working as a team, we feel pretty good. This is an exciting experience.”