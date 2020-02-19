Wade Mitchell becomes student-coach for Woodbury Central wrestling

However, he a little nervous about how UNI wrestling coach Doug Schwab might react or if he might lose his chance to wrestle at UNI. But Schwab reached out to Mitchell and assured him that he had a future spot with the Panthers, which once again showed Mitchell why he committed to UNI in the first place.

"They value the character, not just the wrestling accolades, but they care about the person is who they are recruiting," Mitchell said.

While Mitchell hasn't been able to wrestle this season, he's learned a good amount from just watching matches, which he can carry over to his own style next season at UNI.

"When you look at a match from a coach's perspective, it forces you to breakdown technique even further," Mitchell said. "When you are wrestling a match, it's a different perspective, you don't always quite feel something the right way. But when you are out there coaching, you see things differently."

Mitchell will be back on the mat on Thursday for teammate Nate Monahan's matches as the senior finishes out his career at the Wells Fargo Arena. Mitchell might be more nervous for Monahan's and his teammates' matches than he was for his own matches last season.