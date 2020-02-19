Wade Mitchell becomes student-coach for Woodbury Central wrestling

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When Wade Mitchell stepped onto the mat for the Class 1A state dual tournament on Wednesday morning, it wasn't in the way he envisioned it.
The Woodbury Central senior figured he would be on the mat, wrestling. Then he would follow that up by trying to make a run at a second straight individual title when the traditional tournament starts on Thursday.
Instead, an injury ended Mitchell's season before it began. Still, Mitchell has been at every Woodbury Central practice, dual and tournament this season to help coach his teammates.
Mitchell was there again on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena, shouting out instructions during matches, encouraging teammates and giving them advice after matches. Just like he has been doing all season.
Woodbury Central, the No. 8 seed, lost its first 1A state dual of the day to top-seeded Don Bosco 67-12 and then dropped a 42-29 dual to No. 4 Lake Mills in the consolation semifinals. In the seventh-place dual, Woodbury Central lost to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52-24.
"To get down here with as many young guys as we have is an accomplishment. We saw plenty of positives today and we will continue to work on those," Woodbury Central coach Jake Thomas said. "It's a great experience for a lot of those guys to get down here and be on the mats down here and get that experience. Certainly not the outcome we were looking for but we will take the positives away from it. We have a lot to build around."
It's been a hard season for Mitchell, who has had to sit out after tearing his ACL during the Wildcats football state quarterfinal game. But has still had an impact on the program basically as a student-coach for the Wildcats this season.
"Even before I got hurt, going into the season I knew I wanted to be the best teammate and best role model I could be before I leave the program," Mitchell said. "I wanted to leave as big of an impact on this community and this school before I left. When I got hurt, it still didn't change. I knew I wanted to be there for my guys and my teammates."
When Mitchell was first told the news that he tore his ACL, he couldn't believe it. He was stunned.
"It was pretty traumatic for me and the people who care about me and the programs I was part of," Mitchell said. "Everything was definitely a shock."
Mitchell could've second-guessed his choice to go out for football this season. But he was a key part of Woodbury Central's team and the Wildcats made a run all the way to the Class A state semifinals. Mitchell led the team with 862 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. He also had 54.5 tackles, the second-most for the Wildcats.
"If I had the do-over, I would go back and I would play that football game again," Mitchell said. "Being with my teammates and friends this last year, I wouldn't give it up for anything."
However, he a little nervous about how UNI wrestling coach Doug Schwab might react or if he might lose his chance to wrestle at UNI. But Schwab reached out to Mitchell and assured him that he had a future spot with the Panthers, which once again showed Mitchell why he committed to UNI in the first place.
"They value the character, not just the wrestling accolades, but they care about the person is who they are recruiting," Mitchell said.
While Mitchell hasn't been able to wrestle this season, he's learned a good amount from just watching matches, which he can carry over to his own style next season at UNI.
"When you look at a match from a coach's perspective, it forces you to breakdown technique even further," Mitchell said. "When you are wrestling a match, it's a different perspective, you don't always quite feel something the right way. But when you are out there coaching, you see things differently."
Mitchell will be back on the mat on Thursday for teammate Nate Monahan's matches as the senior finishes out his career at the Wells Fargo Arena. Mitchell might be more nervous for Monahan's and his teammates' matches than he was for his own matches last season.
"When they are out there, there's nothing I can do, I just sit back and hope they do what I know they can do," Mitchell said. "I love coaching and all of that. I don't want to be a teammate that is there, I want to make a difference in some way. I tried my best to do that. I want to say thanks to the WC program to give me the opportunity to be who I am and grow as an individual and a wrestler."
In the dual loss to Don Bosco, Ty Dennison won by fall at 195 pounds.
Lake Mills won the first five matches, four by fall, go jump out to a 27-0 lead. John Groetken and Warren Smith got back-to-back pins at 220 and 285, respectively, and then Ryder Koele got an 11-0 major decision followed by another 15-6 major by Gunnar Vohs at 113. Lake Mills won three of the last five matches in the win but the Wildcats did get a pin from Beau Klingensmith at 126 and a 7-1 decision by Max McGill at 145.
In the loss to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Dennison, Koele and Klingensmith all won by fall.
Thomas said Wednesday's results were two-folded.
"It shows the ability is there but I think it also shows that we have to change some things and do some things differently and work harder because if we don't change anything, we will get a similar outcome," Thomas said. "The potential is there. We have a very bright future if we are willing to do the work and make it come to fruition. Like today, the opportunities are there but nobody is going to hand you anything.
"If we want it, we have to go take it and that will require a lot more work."