Wahoo beats Wayne in Nebraska C-1 semifinal

WAHOO — No. 2 Wahoo finally got the monkey off its back and turned in a historic performance, defeating No. 9 Wayne 21-7 on Friday at Warrior Stadium to advance to the Class C-1 state football championship for the first time in school history.

“We’ve been dreaming about this ever since those two semifinal losses,” Warrior senior running back and Nebraska walk-on commit Trevin Luben said. “It hurt us and in the end I think it is what got us here.”

The sting from falling a game short of the state final the past two seasons may have helped, but the Warrior defense did the majority of the work.

Wahoo struggled in the red zone in the first half, blowing two scoring opportunities with an interception and a turnover on downs, but the Warrior front seven dominated.

Wayne limped to a 60 yards of total offense in the first half, including 26 rushing on 14 carries.

“We knew that we were going to have to lean on our defense a little bit,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. “Our defense has been lights out all year.”

The lone score in the first half came after a blocked punt that Peyten Walling recovered at the Blue Devil 19-yard line.