Wakefield girls basketball uses transition game to beat Siouxland Christian

WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Head coach Kent Emswiler doesn’t think the Wakefield High School girls basketball team is far from the echelon of Ponca’s success.

The Trojans just need to polish a couple of things en route to be in the top tier of Class C-2.

Wakefield defeated Siouxland Christian 77-34 on Saturday and the Trojans accomplished one of two goals set for Saturday.

The goal the Trojans (7-3) set was to execute in their offensive transition. They scored 22 of their 77 points in transition and several more off Eagles turnovers.

“That was our top key coming into today,” Emswiler said. “That’s something that we really need to focus on. Our transition is the way we go. That’s the way it’s going to be for the rest of the season.”

Wakefield jumped out to a 22-7 run in the first 9 minutes, 40 seconds and had six points in transition in that stretch. They started the second half scoring six consecutive points, including a fastbreak basket by Aishah Valenzuela, who scored a team-high 22 points.