Wakefield girls basketball uses transition game to beat Siouxland Christian

WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Head coach Kent Emswiler doesn’t think the Wakefield High School girls basketball team is far from the echelon of Ponca’s success.
The Trojans just need to polish a couple of things en route to be in the top tier of Class C-2.
Wakefield defeated Siouxland Christian 77-34 on Saturday and the Trojans accomplished one of two goals set for Saturday.
The goal the Trojans (7-3) set was to execute in their offensive transition. They scored 22 of their 77 points in transition and several more off Eagles turnovers.
“That was our top key coming into today,” Emswiler said. “That’s something that we really need to focus on. Our transition is the way we go. That’s the way it’s going to be for the rest of the season.”
Wakefield jumped out to a 22-7 run in the first 9 minutes, 40 seconds and had six points in transition in that stretch. They started the second half scoring six consecutive points, including a fastbreak basket by Aishah Valenzuela, who scored a team-high 22 points.
When the Trojans were in transition, the girls had nice, crisp outlet passes, hitting players in stride as they went toward the basket. The Trojans then either made the transition basket, or there was someone else to follow the ball in case there was a miss.
The detail where Emswiler wants the Trojans to improve upon is to cut down on the amount of fouls. Wakefield committed 16 fouls and the Eagles (2-6) were able to get to the free-throw line 16 times.
Eagles senior Daisy Hiserote frequented the line as she was 12-for-14 en route to a 24-point game.
Emswiler wants his team to play relentlessly on defense but has to find a happy medium between aggressive and reckless. He said that fouls on defense are part of playing aggressively, but wants to see that number come down.
Against the Indians, the Trojans gave them 38 chances from the free-throw line in a 67-52 Ponca win on Wednesday.
“That’s been our Achilles heel, and we’re still trying to fix that,” Emswiler said. “You can handle a couple of fouls here and there, but we’re sending teams to the line too many times. We’re not going to change our style of play. We just constantly work on moving with our feet.”
Emsmiller said that the Trojans are close to being one of the best teams Class C-2 in Nebraska.
“We believe that we’re closer than we think,” Emswiler said. “We’re getting closer. I think we’re going to surprise teams down the stretch.”
Jordan Metzler scored 17 points for the Trojans and sophomore guard Alex Arenas scored 14 points.
The Eagles, meanwhile, had four players who scored in total, but that’s the same amount of players who were unavailable to play in Saturday’s game.
Two of them were on vacation and one was in quarantine due to being exposed to COVID-19. Cassie Jones was sick with the flu.
Sydney Seggerman had six points, Payton Doenhoefer had two points and Reagan Stocking scored two points.
That meant Hiserote had to step up and she was aggressive driving to the basket.
“We have a good-sized team with 12 kids out, but missing four players, that’s hard to play,” Eagles coach Teresa Smith said. “We had a good week of practice this week. We played strong defense sometimes, but offensively, we didn’t have our shooters. Daisy is a strong player, both defensively and offensively.”