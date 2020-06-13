War Eagle Conference softball features three ranked teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The War Eagle Conference comes into the 2020 season as one of the toughest conferences in the state.

Three War Eagle teams are ranked: West Sioux (No. 5 in the preseason IGHSAU Class 2A poll), Gehlen Catholic (No. 11 in 1A) and Akron-Westfield (No. 12 in 1A). Gehlen Catholic is a returning state qualifier and even though South O'Brien isn't ranked, the Wolverines went 27-4 last season. MMCRU put together a 16-11 record.

Last season, Akron-Westfield won the War Eagle with an 11-0 record, South O'Brien and West Sioux both went 9-2 and Gehlen Catholic was 8-3.

All four teams return plenty of talent, so while it is a shortened 2020 campaign, it will be another tough season in the War Eagle.

AKRON-WESTFIELD

While the Westerners went 11-0 in the War Eagle, they finished the season with 13 losses and lost to Gehlen Catholic in postseason play. Still, Akron-Westfield had 21 victories with a team that didn't feature a single senior.

Longtime Westerners coach Todd Colt likes having his full roster back but also knows the War Eagle will test his team game-in and game-out.