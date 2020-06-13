War Eagle Conference softball features three ranked teams

The War Eagle Conference comes into the 2020 season as one of the toughest conferences in the state.
Three War Eagle teams are ranked: West Sioux (No. 5 in the preseason IGHSAU Class 2A poll), Gehlen Catholic (No. 11 in 1A) and Akron-Westfield (No. 12 in 1A). Gehlen Catholic is a returning state qualifier and even though South O'Brien isn't ranked, the Wolverines went 27-4 last season. MMCRU put together a 16-11 record.
Last season, Akron-Westfield won the War Eagle with an 11-0 record, South O'Brien and West Sioux both went 9-2 and Gehlen Catholic was 8-3.
All four teams return plenty of talent, so while it is a shortened 2020 campaign, it will be another tough season in the War Eagle.
AKRON-WESTFIELD
While the Westerners went 11-0 in the War Eagle, they finished the season with 13 losses and lost to Gehlen Catholic in postseason play. Still, Akron-Westfield had 21 victories with a team that didn't feature a single senior.
Longtime Westerners coach Todd Colt likes having his full roster back but also knows the War Eagle will test his team game-in and game-out.
"The War Eagle is very balanced. It's a group of teams that can all beat each other on a given night. It will be interesting how it all turns out because there are some very good teams in our conference. Time will only tell," Colt said. "There are some really good 1A teams in the area and we were knocked out early by a very good Gehlen Catholic team and there are other teams that can do it to each other this year. I hope we are in that mix of teams that can do it."
The Westerners won 21 games with two freshman pitching most of the team's innings last season. Natalie Nielsen threw 99 1/3 innings, striking out 129 batters to go along with a 2.33 ERA and a .202 opponents' batting average. However, she did walk 47 batters for a 1.28 WHIP. Megan Meinen pitched 78 innings and walked only 12 batters. Teams did bat .274 off Meinen but she held teams in check with only a 2.78 ERA.
Both pitchers should take another step forward this season and Colt has four pitchers he trusts. Senior Jaden Harris had a 1.54 ERA in 13 2/3 innings and junior Hailey Wilken had a 2.27 ERA in 12 1/3 innings.
"The good news is we are bringing experienced pitchers back," Colt said. "(Nielsen and Meinen) have been throwing for the last two seasons and we have Jaden and Hailey that can help any night. We have a nice pitching staff this year."
Last season Akron-Westfield batted .326, the third-best average in the contest and scored 255 runs, the second-most in the War Eagle.
However, Colt feels the team left some runs on the bases last season and that contributed to the 21-13 record.
"Well, we are going to have to have improvement there," Colt said. "We went 21-13 last year and we just didn't score enough runs to beat the quality teams. With these girls all being a year older, I hope we improve on the offensive side of things."
Junior Tori Nemesio led the Westerners with a .409 average to go along with 29 runs scored. Harris was right behind her with a .408 average to go along with a team-high 42 runs scored. Senior Alayna Mullnix led Akron-Westfield with 40 RBIs while batting .380 and sophomore Chloee Colt batted .349 with 28 runs scored. Nielsen had 29 RBIs with a .341 average and 29 RBIs. Senior Autumn Bundy had a .303 average with 26 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Freshman Katie Johnson scored 26 runs.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC
The Jays hitting came along in the final 10 games, helping the team to a state tournament berth in 1A maybe a year sooner than coach Tony Gunter expected with the young squad. Now the team has the state tournament experience under its belt with most of its roster back, minus Anna Britt and Katie Peters, who both graduated.
Gehlen Catholic went 21-11 last season and 8-3 in the War Eagle and enter the season ranked No. 12 in 1A.
"The girls have high expectations and I try not to put my own expectations on them," Gunter said. "I think (making the state tournament) was huge. To mesh together like that and get it done before their senior seasons, it was amazing for them and I knew they were really excited. I am happy the state made the decision to give baseball and softball a chance."
Last season the Jays only had three players drive in more than 20 runs and Peters was one of those players. Britt was the only player to score more than 30 runs.
Gunter thinks it may take a couple of weeks for the hitting to find its groove but there are also talented players in his lineup.
"With the season shortened, I am worried about the hitting," Gunter said. "We have an emphasis on the short game so we have an advantage on some teams that don't use that as much. One thing we are lacking is speed and being in shape because of no basketball camps or a track season in the spring."
Senior Sydney Livermore batted .347 and led the team with 26 RBIs and also scored 28 runs. Sophomore Alyssa Kolbeck batted .327 and senior Addison Weber batted .314 with 24 RBIs. Junior Tiffany Woerehoff batted .296.
While the hitting needed to come around for the Jays last season, sophomore Rylee Schnepf made sure Gehlen Catholic was in every game. She struck out 208 batters in 173 1/3 innings as the Jays led the War Eagle with 225 strikeouts and opponents batting average at .155. She had a 2.18 ERA.
Schnepf did walk 79 batters and Gunter feels she is hitting her spots better this season.
"Rylee was just a freshman and our go-to pitcher," Gunter said. "Through the workouts and stuff, she is going to be more consistent in terms of strikes. She had a little walking issue and I think that will be fixed. I look for her to be dominant and be more mature."
WEST SIOUX
The Falcons went 24-8 last season and came a game short of making the 2A state tournament.
West Sioux lost Emily Mace to graduation and also doesn't have Tasha Peterson but has plenty back from last season's team.
"We have a veteran team this year so I am hoping we really focus in, especially with the short season, and get where we want to be," West Sioux coach Kaitlyn Lockhorst said. "The girls are already driven in practice to not take a practice or game for granted because we do not know what the future holds. I am excited for the season, I am excited that we get to play."
Senior Erika McKenney is one of the top players in the War Eagle. She had a 2.48 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched with 147 strikeouts. But she did give up 156 hits and walked 86 batters for a 1.59 WHIP. At the plate, she led the Falcons with a .443 average, hit four home runs and drove in 31.
Senior Payton Schweisow followed with a .429 average with a team-high 35 RBIs to go along with 31 runs scored. Junior Emily Hulshof hit .376 with 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored and sophomore Avery Cole batted .369. Senior Shayden Blankenship followed with a .368 averaged and scored a team-high 43 runs. Senior Meghan Danielson batted .362 with 24 runs scored and 21 RBIs and freshman Mia Danielson scored 23 runs.
SOUTH O'BRIEN
The Wolverines went 27-4 last season and had the best offense in the War Eagle with 300 runs scored. South O'Brien does lose three regulars from its lineup, including Jordan Nieuwenhuis, who had 35 RBIs.
Senior Sydney Struve led the Wolverines with a .469 batting averaged and 46 runs scored. She had seven triples and 31 RBIs. Senior Taryn Hintz was right behind her with a .456 average and a team-high 41 RBIs and five home runs. She added 38 runs scored. Junior Hannah Dau batted .417 with 37 runs scored and one doubles and senior Anna Friederichsen batted .321 with 30 runs scored and three triples. Junior Kaylee Jacobs batted .294.
The Wolverines did lose Bailey Tjossem in graduation as she threw 113 1/3 innings and had a 2.16 ERA.
Struve could move into the top role after having a 1.21 ERA in 57 2/3 innings with 78 strikeouts and opponents only batted .136 against her. However, she did walk 60 batters. Sophomore Kenna Bauer pitched eight innings with eight strikeouts for a 1.75 ERA but she did walk eight batters.
MMCRU
The Royals were dangerous on the basepaths with 107 stolen bases last season and have all of that speed back from a 16-11 team.
Sophomore Taylor Harpenau had 16 steals and led the team with a .435 average with five triples and 32 runs scored. Senior Faith Olson also had 16 steals and scored a team-high 34 runs while batting .357. Senior Kaelee Letsche batted .375 with 23 runs scored and senior Haley Schwars hit .361 with a team-high 29 RBIs. Junior Kristina Goth hit .422 with 25 RBIs and junior Kristina Goth scored 27 runs.
In the circle, Junior Molly Reuter will look for a little more consistency because while she had a 2.69 ERA in 106 2/3 innings, opponents batted .246 against her and she walked 41 batters for a 1.40 WHIP.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S
After a 14-15 season, the Hawks return their top hitter with junior Brittany Johnson, how batted a team-high .370 with 27 RBIs. Junior Carly Ortmann followed with a .348 average with 22 RBIs. Lexie Delperdang batted .302 and scored 20 runs and senior Ashley Willman batted .286.
HINTON
The Blackhawks do return seven starters from an 11-15 team but lost three seniors, all of which were three of the team's top hitters - Shelbie Young (team-high 24 RBIs), Peyton George (.308 average) and Aspen Coffee (26 runs).
"Replacing seniors is always tough but losing," Hinton coach Jennifer Jacobs said. "We have a lot of kids who are looking to get their chance both on the field and in a leadership role, so I look forward to seeing who steps up to fill those voids. Overall, we will be young but that doesn't mean we cannot work to gain experience and have a great season."
Sophomore Jaydn Case led the team with a .333 last season with 21 RBIs and sophomore Bella Bader led Hinton with 27 runs scored to go along with a .329 average. Senior Alyssa Fischer batted .294.
Case threw a team-high 115 1/3 innings last season.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK
H-LP returns five players from last season's 8-16 team.
Sophomore Zella Ingham is the top hitter back after batting .320 with 10 doubles last season. Sophomores Tessa Dungerson, Ava Rasche, Miranda Christenson and freshman Allison Wallace are the other four starters back.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN
H-M-S returns two of its top hitters from a 4-21 season.
Senior Hannah Jochims batted .500 in 70 at-bats and led the team with 11 doubles. As an eighth-grader, Brynn Webber batted .412 with a team-high 17 RBIs.
UNITY CHRISTIAN
The Knights return six starters from a 4-22 campaign.
Senior Micah Byl led Unity with a .429 average and freshman Molly Zylstra led the team with 19 RBIs. Junior Lucy Zylstra batted .313.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN
After a 2-20 season, Trinity Christian returns senior Abbie Kuiper, who batted .385. Junior Alyssa Maassen batted .298.
