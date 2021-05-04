WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan boys soccer hands West its first loss of season

SIOUX CITY — George Tsiobanos didn't try to think about the big moment that sat in front of him Tuesday night at Memorial Field.

The Bishop Heelan High School freshman hit the golden goal just 70 seconds into the overtime period against West, and the Crusaders beat the Wolverines 2-1 in overtime.

West goalkeeper Cesar Vasquez was called for a foul early in the overtime period, and since the foul happened near the goal, the Crusaders were awarded a penalty kick.

Tsiobanos' job was to kick the potential game-winner, and he picked a side of the goal, and stuck with it.

Tsiobanos went with his left-hand side, figuring Vasquez was going to lean to his left.

Vasquez did leap to his right, but his arms could not catch Tsiobanos' shot, ending a five-game losing streak for the Crusaders.

"I just looked one side and hoped he'd dive that way and he didn't," Tsiobanos said. "I tried not to look where I was going. Hard pass to the corner, don't overshoot it, you can never miss too low."

West opened up the scoring with a Jamie Perez rocket of a goal with 9 minutes, 23 seconds left in the first period.