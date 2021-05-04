 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan boys soccer hands West its first loss of season
0 comments
alert
PREP SOCCER | BISHOP HEELAN 2, WEST 1

WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan boys soccer hands West its first loss of season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — George Tsiobanos didn't try to think about the big moment that sat in front of him Tuesday night at Memorial Field. 

The Bishop Heelan High School freshman hit the golden goal just 70 seconds into the overtime period against West, and the Crusaders beat the Wolverines 2-1 in overtime. 

West goalkeeper Cesar Vasquez was called for a foul early in the overtime period, and since the foul happened near the goal, the Crusaders were awarded a penalty kick. 

Bishop Heelan freshman George Tsiobanos scores a golden goal at home against West on Tuesday in Sioux City. 

Tsiobanos' job was to kick the potential game-winner, and he picked a side of the goal, and stuck with it. 

Tsiobanos went with his left-hand side, figuring Vasquez was going to lean to his left. 

Vasquez did leap to his right, but his arms could not catch Tsiobanos' shot, ending a five-game losing streak for the Crusaders.

"I just looked one side and hoped he'd dive that way and he didn't," Tsiobanos said. "I tried not to look where I was going. Hard pass to the corner, don't overshoot it, you can never miss too low." 

West opened up the scoring with a Jamie Perez rocket of a goal with 9 minutes, 23 seconds left in the first period. 

The Wolverines held onto that lead, until freshman Alejandro Gonzalez scored near the net with 17:21 left in regulation. He left the pitch due to an injury after that. Gonzalez is said to be fine, according to Heelan coach Pat Herbst. 

He was the one who had the game-winner against East a couple weeks ago. 

West was handed its first loss of the season. The Crusaders won just their third of the 2021 campaign. 

"I'm upset we didn't come out like we were supposed to," West coach Gary Fuentes said. "We did not execute on the ball. Heelan played well. They outplayed us." 

This story will be updated. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News