WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan girls basketball shows off its toughness in overtime playoff win over Sioux Center

Later in the fourth quarter, Stanley grabbed an offensive rebound, and she threw the ball up from the block over her left shoulder and kissed the second-chance shot off the glass.

The Crusaders led by as many six points with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left. Lauryn Peck hit a 3-pointer that gave Heelan a 37-31 lead.

However, the Warriors scored four quick points that included a backcourt steal-and-score from Sioux Center freshman Lauryn Arends that tied the game again at 37-37 with 48 seconds left.

“They played extremely hard, they fought back with less than two minutes, and made some great plays, and I just feel for them,” Warriors coach Doug Winterfeld said. “We were running our set, and we were just a split-second late with a pass. We had opportunities but we just didn’t quite execute down the stretch. I’m proud of our girls.”

The Warriors forced the Crusaders to make several turnovers in the fourth quarter, and then took advantage of one with 16 seconds left by a Peyton Toering transition layup. That gave the Warriors a two-point lead.

Stanley then hit two free throws with less than 10 seconds left that tied the game again at 39-39, but the Warriors had a chance to win at the end.