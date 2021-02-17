WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan girls basketball shows off toughness in OT playoff win over Sioux Center

SIOUX CITY — During the day on Wednesday, Jay Wright’s family was nervous about the game between the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team against Sioux Center.
Wright, the first-year coach of the defending Class 3A champions, didn’t break a sweat. He figured his team was going to show its toughness in the end.
His team proved him right.
The Crusaders showed their toughness in a 48-43 Class 3A regional semifinal win in overtime against Sioux Center at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.
“We’ve been in so many close games, and we gut out close games,” Wright said. “That’s the way we play. We were clutch from the free-throw line, and we made them in clutch time. What’s going through my mind right now? That I have a very tough group of girls.”
The game was low-scoring — as most games have been with the Crusaders this season — and the two teams were battling throughout the four regulation quarters.
By the time it got to the fourth quarter, the Warriors (14-9) and Crusaders were tied at 27-27, and the Crusaders led 19-18 at the half.
Heelan (17-5) started off the fourth quarter with a conventional 3-point play made by freshman Brooklyn Stanley.
Stanley made the free throw, and the Crusaders were up by three points.
Later in the fourth quarter, Stanley grabbed an offensive rebound, and she threw the ball up from the block over her left shoulder and kissed the second-chance shot off the glass.
The Crusaders led by as many six points with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left. Lauryn Peck hit a 3-pointer that gave Heelan a 37-31 lead.
However, the Warriors scored four quick points that included a backcourt steal-and-score from Sioux Center freshman Lauryn Arends that tied the game again at 37-37 with 48 seconds left.
“They played extremely hard, they fought back with less than two minutes, and made some great plays, and I just feel for them,” Warriors coach Doug Winterfeld said. “We were running our set, and we were just a split-second late with a pass. We had opportunities but we just didn’t quite execute down the stretch. I’m proud of our girls.”
The Warriors forced the Crusaders to make several turnovers in the fourth quarter, and then took advantage of one with 16 seconds left by a Peyton Toering transition layup. That gave the Warriors a two-point lead.
Stanley then hit two free throws with less than 10 seconds left that tied the game again at 39-39, but the Warriors had a chance to win at the end.
Sioux Center had the ball, and was inbounding it with less than eight seconds left.
The ball eventually went to the hands of senior Jacie Vander Waal, and Vander Waal was driving to the lane.
Vander Waal tried to get a shot up but Crusaders 5-foot-11 sophomore Grace Nelson took a charge, ending the final possession for Sioux Center.
The Crusaders were unable to get a shot off across the court with 0.4 seconds left.
“We need to walk through some end-of-game stuff again,” Wright said. “We’ve been really good in those situations all year, but tonight we turned the ball over a few times, and credit to Sioux Center for making that happen. I’ll go to battle with this group of girls every night of the week. They’re good when they just play.”
The first minute of overtime went scoreless, but Crusaders sophomore Payton Schermerhorn hit two free throws that broke the tie.
Stanley then made a layup on Heelan’s next possession from the right-hand wing after Sioux Center tried to make a gamble on a pass in the backcourt.
Kenley Meis then scored three late free throws that helped the Crusaders add to their lead.
Heelan outscored the Warriors 9-4 in the extra period.
Stanley led the Crusaders with 15 points. Wright has seen her evolve into a more comfortable player in the last few weeks.
Wright saw that Stanley was struggling at the midway point of the season, as she was figuring out what exactly her role was on the team.
Wright and the coaches worked with her to make sure she was fully secure with how she needed to play in the homestretch.
“She just had to see the ball go through the hole a couple times,” Wright said. “I think it was that she was a freshman trying to grind through three games a week against good teams. I think she was just grinding.
“She struggled early because when she got to the basket, people would block her shot,” Wright added. “Now she’s finding ways to jump stop, power through, and finding other ways to score.”
Peck scored 13 points for the Crusaders.
The Crusaders face West Lyon on Saturday in a Class 3A regional final in Orange City, with the winner going to state.
On the Sioux Center side, Warriors 6-1 sophomore Reagan Jansen scored 10 points.