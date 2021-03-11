WATCH NOW: Boyden-Hull, Western Christian win to set up Class 2A showdown

The Comets did have a seven- and a nine-point lead, but the Falcons responded to whatever play they would make.

For example, Tanner Te Slaa and Kelderman hit 3-pointers to end the third quarter and begin the fourth quarter.

However, A-P responded right away by a Gavin Thomas 3-pointer, then the Falcons chimed in with a Garrett Hempen 3-pointer and two free throws by Owen Thomas.

After Zylstra hit his 3-pointer, that lit a spark and the Comets were able to get some stops. The Comets took care of rebounds, and they forced the Falcons to take some tough shots before the final 90 seconds.

The Comets, again, got off to a slow start.

They shot 9-for-26 during the first half, and started out 3-for-10 during the first 3:35 of the game.

To add to that, Kelderman was taken to the locker room for an ankle injury. He didn’t want it to happen during a state semifinal, but the training staff got his ankle taped and returned a short time later.

Francis admitted that he held his breath while Kelderman was in the locker room.