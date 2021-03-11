WATCH NOW: Boyden-Hull, Western Christian win to set up Class 2A showdown

DES MOINES — Two teams, one town. One of them will win a championship.
Both the Boyden-Hull and Western Christian high school boys basketball teams — each located in the town of Hull — earned the right Thursday to play for the Class 2A championship, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Boyden-Hull defeated Aplington-Parkersburg 77-66 to start off the day, then later, the Wolfpack won in a 56-47 battle over Des Moines Christian.
Boyden-Hull held the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A field while Western Christian held the No. 2 seed.
According to former Iowa High School Athletic Association public relations director Bud Legg, the 2A championship between Boyden-Hull and Western Christian marks the first time in 110 years that a game will feature two teams from the same town.
There will have been 24 championship games played before the Wolfpack and Comets meet Friday afternoon.
The wins by the Comets and the Wolfpack set up the first meeting between the two schools since 2005.
Even though both teams are in the same town, they don’t play in the same conference. Western Christian plays in the Lakes Conference, but it announced recently that it wants to go elsewhere.
Boyden-Hull, meanwhile, calls the Siouxland Conference its home.
Secretly, the Wolfpack wanted to face their foes across Hull.
Wolfpack senior Tyson Boer said that he had some friends inside the Comets program, and had been wanting to have this matchup since the brackets came out last week.
“This has been a dream,” Boer said. “I’ve never been here, this is the first time I’ve been to the state tournament. To play it against Boyden, we’re friends. This is going to be awesome. It came to me that our little town will have two teams in the championship, and it’s awesome. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Since the Comets played first, they weren’t sure whether the Lions were going to beat the Wolfpack.
Of course, they thought it would be special to meet the Wolfpack in the championship game, and it turned out that way.
“That would be pretty sweet,” Comets senior Marcus Kelderman said.
Here’s how the two schools got here:
Comets overcome another slow start
Boyden-Hull junior Bryan Zylstra has hit some clutch 3-pointers during the season for the Comets.
Zylstra added another to his list on Thursday.
The 6-foot-2 forward/guard hit a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the game, and his 3-pointer helped the Comets create some distance, which they would need later on during the fourth quarter.
Zylstra, like the Comets, didn’t start the game out strong.
Zylstra airballed his first 3-point attempt, and in a building like Wells Fargo Arena, that might deter a younger shooter.
His airball didn’t phase him one bit.
“That’s just preparation and confidence,” Comets coach Bill Francis said. “He just wants to win. He’ll do what we ask him.”
Zylstra — who ended up with 15 points — made his next three shots, and he was 5-for-9 from the floor. He was also 3-for-4 from the 3-point stripe.
“I mostly stepped in and caught in from the inside, and a step-in 3 was pretty easy,” Zylstra said. “Knowing all the offseason work, the repetition. My teammates trusted me to make that big shot.”
Zylstra’s 3-pointer put the Comets up 55-47, and that basket helped the Comets believe they could have pulled away from the Falcons.
“That’s what we got to have,” Comets coach Bill Francis said. “Once those kids hit those 3s, that spreads out (A-P’s) defense. We’re tough to defend once we knock
The Comets did have a seven- and a nine-point lead, but the Falcons responded to whatever play they would make.
For example, Tanner Te Slaa and Kelderman hit 3-pointers to end the third quarter and begin the fourth quarter.
However, A-P responded right away by a Gavin Thomas 3-pointer, then the Falcons chimed in with a Garrett Hempen 3-pointer and two free throws by Owen Thomas.
After Zylstra hit his 3-pointer, that lit a spark and the Comets were able to get some stops. The Comets took care of rebounds, and they forced the Falcons to take some tough shots before the final 90 seconds.
The Comets, again, got off to a slow start.
They shot 9-for-26 during the first half, and started out 3-for-10 during the first 3:35 of the game.
To add to that, Kelderman was taken to the locker room for an ankle injury. He didn’t want it to happen during a state semifinal, but the training staff got his ankle taped and returned a short time later.
Francis admitted that he held his breath while Kelderman was in the locker room.
“He played well on it after that,” Francis said. “It gives us that extra scorer, that extra ball-handler. When he goes out like that, it took us a while to adjust to it.”
Kelderman was fine, and he even closed out the game with a dunk in the final minute.
Te Slaa led Boyden-Hull with 24 points, and Kelderman scored 22.
Van Essen settles in
Ty Van Essen just wanted to see a shot fall. He got his wish during the second half.
Des Moines Christian held the 6-foot-4 junior scoreless during the first 16 minutes, and they were aggressive and physical with Van Essen.
Van Essen wasn’t interested in making excuses or placing blame on anyone but himself. He knew he had to play harder during the second half.
“That’s just the game,” Van Essen said. “We just have to play our game.”
Van Essen made the necessary adjustments.
Van Essen made three field goals and nine free throws to lead the Wolfpack with 15 points.
“We knew we had to be just as strong and physical as the same level as them,” Van Essen said. “I just had to get my nerves out a little bit. Once I got that first basket in, I knew I could do it.”
Since Van Essen didn’t score during the first half, other Wolfpack players had to step up, and that’s where Brayden Van Meeteren and Tyson Boer came into the picture.
Both players scored eight points in the first half, and Van Meeteren scored four in the first quarter.
Boer, meanwhile, hit two key 3-pointers during the second quarter.
Boer’s first 3 came with 7:38 left in the second quarter, and that gave the Wolfpack a 13-11 lead.
His second 3-pointer gave the Wolfpack some momentum going into halftime.
Boer hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, and he hit his shot well beyond the free-throw line.
“Honestly, I don’t really know,” said Boer when asked to explain how the play unfolded. “I just backed up a little bit to get open. I threw it up here.”