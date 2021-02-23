WATCH NOW: Gehlen Catholic boys basketball earns chance to play Remsen St. Mary's in Class 1A-Substate 1 final

SIOUX CITY — Neither Keaten Bonderson nor Carter DeRocher will be able to sleep for the next couple nights.

The two Gehlen Catholic High School guards were filled with excitement on Tuesday after beating Woodbury Central 86-56 in a Class 1A-District 2 championship. The game was hosted by Bishop Heelan at O’Gorman Fieldhouse in Sioux City.

With the win, the Jays face a familiar foe on Saturday at Le Mars High School for the right to play at the state tournament in a couple weeks. That team is Remsen St. Mary’s.

“I think it’s pretty special,” Gehlen coach Mike Langel said. “We’ve been playing each other every year for the last hundred years and every one is special in my mind. I don’t think we’ve ever played them in a substate (final) before. I think both schools will be pretty proud of what goes out on the floor.”

These two teams know each other quite well. Gehlen has beaten the Hawks twice, but before that, the Hawks won eight games in a row over their rival just nine miles from Remsen.