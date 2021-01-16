WATCH NOW: Le Mars' Alec Dreckman hits game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer over Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — Alec Dreckman knew he had to get open as the clock ticked down Saturday at East High School.
The Le Mars High School basketball team trailed by one point and had four seconds remaining with the Bulldogs having the ball near the left-hand elbow.
Dreckman came around the screen and hit a deep 3-pointer in front of the Bulldogs bench as time expired to give Le Mars the 70-68 win.
That was the first lead the Bulldogs had held since leading 3-2 early in the first quarter.
“That is insane, and I had never done that on that big of a stage before,” Dreckman said. “It has been so long since our coaches have beaten these guys, I think they said, 13 or 14 years. To come back and battle and hit a shot like that is insane.”
The Bulldogs (9-3, 6-1 MRAC) ran the same play in each of their last three possessions. The third time was the charm, and the Bulldogs received a little bit of good fortune.
East (6-4, 5-2) had the ball ready to inbound it with about 16 seconds left, but the Black Raiders turned the ball over in the backcourt to give the Bulldogs the ball back under their basket.
It wasn’t Bulldogs coach Dave Irwin who selected the play.
The players wanted to see if that play call could work a third time. They had scored in each of their last two possessions, including a kick-out 3-pointer to Dreckman with 16 seconds remaining.
Spencer Mackey inbounded the ball to Brady Williams, and once Mackey came inbounds. Mackey received the ball near the corner and passed to the top of the key.
The Bulldogs guards passed the ball around the perimeter, and with 4.2 seconds remaining, Jaxson Baumgartner got the ball at the elbow.
At first, Baumgartner squared up to see if there was anybody down low. While that happened, Dreckman slipped to the outside, hoping that Baumgartner could find him open. With 2.1 seconds left, Baumgartner pivoted with the back to his basket. He shoveled passed it to Dreckman, who let the ball go with 00.6 showing on the clock, and the ball went in.
Dreckman immediately ran around the court with his teammates chasing him in nearly a full lap.
“Our power forward, Brady Williams, said (during a timeout), ‘Hey, let’s run it again,’ so then I told them to not yell it out,” Dreckman said. “Spencer, being Spencer, just yells it out loud what we’re running. Luckily, Jaxson got two guys to (get on) him, and he kicked it back to me. I had to pull it. I was really nervous. I knew that we were down, and I thought we could get a layup out of it. But the way that they were defending it, they were both helped off, and I knew that I could get open.”
Dreckman hit four 3s in the win, and he led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Last season at the game in Le Mars, Dreckman scored 51 points against the Black Raiders.
Support Local Journalism
“I like getting the hot guy the ball, and he just made one, and we wanted to try it again,” Irwin said. “That’s one of those where it just went in. I hoped Jaxson saw him. They executed what we needed to execute. We’re not there if we don’t have that edge defensively in the last 2 1/2 minutes. I want them to have that edge for a full 32 minutes.”
The Bulldogs had to play catch-up with the Black Raiders several times throughout the game, with their last chance coming in the final three-plus minutes.
The Black Raiders went up 63-51 with 3:09 remaining after Bie Ruei dunked the ball, then East’s DeVares Whitaker hit a reverse layup.
The Black Raiders side of the crowd and the team bench were both fired up, and it seemed like they had put away the Bulldogs for good.
Baumgartner started the rally with a 3-pointer, then he stole the ball in the Bulldogs’ full-court press and made a layup.
Then, Caleb Dreckman converted on a 3-point play following another Baumgartner steal.
Alec Dreckman then hit his second 3-pointer of the night with 90 seconds remaining.
Aiden Ballard and Dom Drent hit two free throws each in that final stretch, and Drent’s two free throws put East up 68-64 in the final minute.
The Bulldogs clawed back, and Irwin loved how his guys didn’t quit.
“When you play with a little bit of an edge, good things are going to happen,” Irwin said. “I thought for sure that’s what we did in the fourth quarter. Hats off to them, they just wanted it. We weathered the storm. Our guys are super tough. It came down to we made plays at the very end.”
Mackey and Williams each scored 11 points, while Caleb Dreckman scored 10.
East, meanwhile, has lost its third straight game. The Black Raiders lost to Yankton on their home floor on Jan. 5, then lost to Class 4A ninth-ranked Council Bluffs Jefferson three nights later.
According to coach Ras Vanderloo, it’s the first time the Black Raiders have done so in 14 years.
“This is something we’re not accustomed to, but no one is feeling sorry for us,” Vanderloo said. “We have to keep getting better.”
Vanderloo said that the Black Raiders aren’t executing the little things in this stretch. A couple of those things that play into that were free throw misses and lining up correctly on defense.
“Beating good teams doesn’t take a spectacular performance, it takes a hundred little things done right,” Vanderloo said. “There wasn’t any one thing that we didn’t do right, it was many little things.
“We’re really close to being good,” Vanderloo added. “We have to get stronger with the ball, and we have to make free throws. We have to talk more on defense.”
Whitaker led the Black Raiders with 22 points, and Ruei scored 21. Drent had 20.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.