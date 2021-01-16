WATCH NOW: Le Mars' Alec Dreckman hits game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer over Sioux City East

Spencer Mackey inbounded the ball to Brady Williams, and once Mackey came inbounds. Mackey received the ball near the corner and passed to the top of the key.

The Bulldogs guards passed the ball around the perimeter, and with 4.2 seconds remaining, Jaxson Baumgartner got the ball at the elbow.

At first, Baumgartner squared up to see if there was anybody down low. While that happened, Dreckman slipped to the outside, hoping that Baumgartner could find him open. With 2.1 seconds left, Baumgartner pivoted with the back to his basket. He shoveled passed it to Dreckman, who let the ball go with 00.6 showing on the clock, and the ball went in.

Dreckman immediately ran around the court with his teammates chasing him in nearly a full lap.

“Our power forward, Brady Williams, said (during a timeout), ‘Hey, let’s run it again,’ so then I told them to not yell it out,” Dreckman said. “Spencer, being Spencer, just yells it out loud what we’re running. Luckily, Jaxson got two guys to (get on) him, and he kicked it back to me. I had to pull it. I was really nervous. I knew that we were down, and I thought we could get a layup out of it. But the way that they were defending it, they were both helped off, and I knew that I could get open.”