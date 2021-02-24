WATCH NOW: MMCRU advances to the Class 1A girls state basketball tournament against Westwood

SIOUX CITY — Throughout the season, MMCRU High School girls basketball coach Gillian Letsche has helped her team succeed thanks to some keywords.

The keyword on Wednesday in a Class 1A regional final at West High School: Determination.

The Royals defeated the Westwood Rebels 53-43, and with the win, the Royals earned the No. 5 seed in the Class 1A tournament.

“That’s been our word for the past three games,” Letsche said. “When the tournament started, it’s about three games. Three games was all we needed, and we put it up on the board. Tonight, we could check the last one off.”

The Royals had two goals, and were close to at least one of them: They wanted to hold their opponent to 40 points.

They were three points short of that, as Westwood hit some late free throws at the end.

Letsche hoped her team would hit that mark, but was proud of its defensive effort in the second half.

“We have those little, bitty milestones each game,” Letsche said. “Turnovers, points allowed, et cetera. It was close. We wanted to hold them to 40 and we had that goal inside of us. It’s fine. We won, I’m good.”