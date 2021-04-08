WATCH NOW: OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd off to fast start, is this week's Siouxland Athlete of the week

SERGEANT BLUFF — Anna Winterrowd has a new challenge for 2021.
The OABCIG High School senior has had a perfect track and field season so far, going 6-for-6 in open races dating back last week at South Central Calhoun’s Chelsey Henkenius Memorial Relays, and then on Tuesday at the Warrior Relays in Sergeant Bluff.
Winterrowd is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
Winterrowd is a familiar face in the 100- and 200-meter races, as she was a state qualifier in those two races back in 2019, when everyone in Iowa last competed.
Winterrowd was the top seed in the 100-meter dash in Class 2A as a sophomore, but she finished third with a time of 13.09 seconds.
She also finished third in the Class 2A 200, as she turned in a time of 26.80.
Winterrowd was the No. 2 leg in the state championship in the 400-meter relay, as the Falcons won in 50.09 seconds.
Winterrowd, however, won’t be running in any relays this season. She’s running this season all in open events.
She likes that she is in complete control.
“Solely, what I put into it is what I’m going to get out of it,” Winterrowd said. “It is fun to run with other girls, and I do miss that part of it. There is a lot of pressure that I am in complete control of it. There is a little bit in me trying to prove that I was better than I was two years ago.”
The Falcons senior added the 400-meter event to her lineup, and she’s won both of those races so far this season, too.
Last week at South Central Calhoun, Winterrowd won with a time of 1:03.08, and that’s the first time she competed in the event as a varsity runner.
Winterrowd shaved a second off her time on Tuesday in Sergeant Bluff, at 1:02.26.
Winterrowd then recorded a winning time of 12.44 in the 100-meter dash last week at SCC. That time is good for the third-fastest time in the state, behind two Class 4A runners. Winterrowd only trails Norwalk sophomore Claire Farrell (12.29) and Ankeny senior Mytika Mayberry (12.42).
Then, Winterrowd ran a 26.48 last Monday at the Henkenius meet, and that time puts her in the top-10 statewide. The Falcons senior currently sits eighth, just ahead of Hudson senior Kylee Sallee (26.50).
She has already recorded personal bests in all three races this season.
“I feel really good to have track again this year,” Winterrowd said. “I missed it. I do feel faster, because last year, I ran just ones and twos in relays. Picking up that 400, I think it’s gotten me in better shape for my other races.”
Winterrowd admitted that her workout routine has changed a little bit since becoming a 400-meter runner.
For instance, she sometimes has to run longer reps in practice to get her body in shape for that one-time sprint around the track. She does more reps than she normally did.
“It’s way different, and I just have to know that sometimes I have two more reps,” Winterrowd said. “Two years ago, we had all these relays. Now, it’s just solely on me. It’s all that matters is what I do.”
Winterrowd is also competing in the long jump this season.
At the Henkenius, Winterrowd jumped exactly 16 feet to win that meet. She jumped an inch further on Tuesday, but placed third.