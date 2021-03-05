WATCH NOW: Ponca, Crofton set up meeting for Class C-2 NSAA girls basketball championship

LINCOLN, Neb. — Throughout the season, the Ponca High School girls basketball team has relied on its defense.
The Indians will have to rely on their defense one more time, when they’ll face Crofton in the Class C-2 girls championship being held at 8:45 p.m. Saturday inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ponca (21-4) used its defense to defeat Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur on Thursday, 55-37.
It was the eighth time since Jan. 19 that the Indians held a team to 40 points or less, and the fourth time in the last five games.
“We have the best defense in the state,” Ponca senior Ashlyn Kingsbury said. “That definitely carries us but once we get our offense going, we’re unstoppable.”
Kingsbury — who led the Indians with 23 points — thought the defense started out a little stale, and the Wolverines (21-5) took full advantage of that, leading 10-5.
That’s when the Indians realized that they were playing a little soft.
Ponca then rattled off a 19-0 run from the end of the first quarter to nearly the end of the second quarter, and that’s where it showed why its defense is one of the best in the state.
The Indians showed their range and got to any open ball that was available to them during the first half.
The goal for the Indians, according to coach Bob Hayes, is to hold their opponent to less than 10 points a quarter, thus the 40-points-per-game goal.
The Indians did that twice, by allowing seven during the second quarter, then five during the fourth quarter.
“We told them we have to do what we do, and we have to do it well,” Hayes said. “The girls have really bought into that over the last month. We’ve really brought up our defense.”
The defensive success didn’t entirely come from the backcourt. The frontcourt of Ponca’s defense stepped up, especially from senior Samantha Ehlers.
Ehlers had the assignment of guarding Wolverines center Jordan Snyder. Snyder is a 6-foot-2 junior center, while Ehlers is a couple inches shorter. Ehlers is listed at 6-0.
“The better the competition, the better she plays,” Hayes said. “She was up to the task. She said during a couple timeouts that she didn’t need any help, and that’s what we knew. She wanted to play behind her, but we wanted to front the post, and she was fine with that. She rose to the occasion.”
Throughout the last month or so, Ponca’s offense wasn’t as upbeat as it was during the regular season. The Indians were taking good shots, but they just weren’t falling.
The shots fell aplenty during the 19-0 run.
Kingsbury got the run started, making a 3-pointer from the wing area, and she wasn’t far from the college line on the Pinnacle Bank Arena when she made the basket.
The Indians senior also scored the next five points, and Ponca quickly tied the game at 10-10.
Ehlers then scored four of the next nine points.
“Our offense for about two weeks just didn’t show up,” Hayes said. “All of a sudden down here, it just shows up. I can’t explain it, it just showed up. I don’t know why. They’re starting to hit them and it takes a little pressure off of them.”
Snyder then broke the 19-point streak, as the Wolverines junior scored with X:XX. Snyder led the Wolverines with 12 points.
“I know the spirits are down right now,” Wolverines coach Rod Peters said. “The first time we played them, they didn’t hit those shots. Other than that, it was a struggle. We got down a little bit, and I think we hung our heads a little bit.”
Ponca will have to keep its offense and defense in tune on Saturday if it wants to hang with Crofton, which is in the title game again.
Crofton defeated Bridgeport, 66-48, which gives the seniors one last chance to win a state title.
The Warriors lost in last year’s state semifinals and in the 2019 title game, both to Hastings St. Cecilia.
Crofton hasn’t won a state title since 2016, but it has a strong desire to add “2021” to its state championship banner.
“You use every game as a loss as motivation,” Warriors senior Lacey Sprackel said. “You practice all year, and all your summer camps and all the hours, this is what everyone is working for. I wouldn’t say there’s pressure. There is a legacy behind here, a lot of stories.”
Sprackel scored 15 points, and Ella Wragge led No. 1 Crofton with 17 points.
The Warriors were able to lead 35-20 at the half, and they went on a 13-0 run during the third quarter to really pull away from Bridgeport.
“We made the game an open-court game, and we really thrive in that type of game,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “We feel if two teams play that way, we might have an advantage. We’re really comfortable playing like that. When you play the way we do, we have to have a lot of kids. We have kids who make other kids better in practice.”