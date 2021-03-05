WATCH NOW: Ponca, Crofton set up meeting for Class C-2 NSAA girls basketball championship

The goal for the Indians, according to coach Bob Hayes, is to hold their opponent to less than 10 points a quarter, thus the 40-points-per-game goal.

The Indians did that twice, by allowing seven during the second quarter, then five during the fourth quarter.

“We told them we have to do what we do, and we have to do it well,” Hayes said. “The girls have really bought into that over the last month. We’ve really brought up our defense.”

The defensive success didn’t entirely come from the backcourt. The frontcourt of Ponca’s defense stepped up, especially from senior Samantha Ehlers.

Ehlers had the assignment of guarding Wolverines center Jordan Snyder. Snyder is a 6-foot-2 junior center, while Ehlers is a couple inches shorter. Ehlers is listed at 6-0.

“The better the competition, the better she plays,” Hayes said. “She was up to the task. She said during a couple timeouts that she didn’t need any help, and that’s what we knew. She wanted to play behind her, but we wanted to front the post, and she was fine with that. She rose to the occasion.”