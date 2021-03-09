WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to Class 3A semifinals with 38-37 overtime win over Western Dubuque

DES MOINES — How does the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team keep finding ways to win at the state tournament?
When asked that question, Warriors senior Jake Layman just smiled, shrugged and said that they are a tough team.
The Warriors showed that toughness on Tuesday night, defeating the second-seeded Western Dubuque Bobcats with a 38-37 overtime win at Wells Fargo Arena.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals, and will play on Thursday afternoon.
“That’s the million dollar question, isn’t it?” Layman said. “Everyone in the state wants to know that. But, it’s just coaching and playing hard. There’s no secret formula or anything like that. We just dialed it in and came out on top.”
Layman led the Warriors with 17 points, but two other seniors broke through tough moments late in the game to help the Warriors.
First, Nick Muller hit a 3-pointer with 80 seconds remaining in regulation, and that ended up being the last field goal the Warriors connected on during the entire game.
Muller’s 3-pointer tied the game at 34-34, and that was the score at the end of regulation.
Before that play, Muller wasn’t playing too well.
Muller missed his previous five shot attempts, and the Warriors senior had committed a couple of turnovers during the second half.
Muller had been in key situations before.
During last year’s state tournament run, Muller hit a big 3-pointer against Pella. He also pitched in the substate final against Spencer at the Warriors’ home diamond.
Muller knew that if he found the chance to make good on his past mistakes, he’d take advantage of the opportunity.
The entire play with 1:20 left was set up on a high ball screen. Layman was at the top of the key, and got a screen.
Layman drove down the middle of the paint and while he was driving, Muller faded toward the corner, allowing him to get out of sight of the Bobcats’ defense.
Layman kicked the ball out to Muller, and Muller took care of business by draining the corner trey.
“It was time for me to hit a shot at least once in the game,” Muller said. “One was bound to fall and it happened to be that one. I was happy to help out the team, and I thought I had let them down throughout the game. Definitely being in those big-time situations have helped out with that.”
SB-L didn’t score a field goal during the overtime period, but they did score its five points on five key free throws.
During the overtime period, Majok Majouk took his opportunity to cash in on a big moment.
Majouk missed three free throws in the first couple minutes of the overtime, and it seemed like the pressure was building on the 6-foot-10 Southwest Minnesota State recruit.
Majouk got another opportunity to make some free throws with 1:01 remaining. The Warriors were just in a single bonus at the time, so he needed to make the first in order to receive a second free throw.
It turned out that Majouk made both free throws, and that tied the game at 36-36.
“At this point, we just want to get the job done,” Majouk said. “It doesn’t matter how we get it done, we just have to get it done somehow. I knew I had been working on those free throws all season. I knew I had to put those two in.”
Layman hit the eventual go-ahead free throws with 22 seconds left after Bobcats senior guard Garrett Baumhover hit a free throw with 35 seconds left.
The Warriors got a stop on their last defensive opportunity, then Majouk threw a cross-court pass, intended for Jacob Imming.
Imming saved the ball from going out of bounds, and Bryce Click grabbed possession to drown out the clock.
Once the horn sounded and the clock showed triple-zeroes, the Warriors stormed the court full of hugs, chest bumps and high-fives.
