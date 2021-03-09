WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to Class 3A semifinals with 38-37 overtime win over Western Dubuque

Muller missed his previous five shot attempts, and the Warriors senior had committed a couple of turnovers during the second half.

Muller had been in key situations before.

During last year’s state tournament run, Muller hit a big 3-pointer against Pella. He also pitched in the substate final against Spencer at the Warriors’ home diamond.

Muller knew that if he found the chance to make good on his past mistakes, he’d take advantage of the opportunity.

The entire play with 1:20 left was set up on a high ball screen. Layman was at the top of the key, and got a screen.

Layman drove down the middle of the paint and while he was driving, Muller faded toward the corner, allowing him to get out of sight of the Bobcats’ defense.

Layman kicked the ball out to Muller, and Muller took care of business by draining the corner trey.

“It was time for me to hit a shot at least once in the game,” Muller said. “One was bound to fall and it happened to be that one. I was happy to help out the team, and I thought I had let them down throughout the game. Definitely being in those big-time situations have helped out with that.”