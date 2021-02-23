WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton celebrates Jack Gaukel's 152-pound title match on Monday

Gaukel needed to take the moment in.

He wasn’t ready to be done with high school wrestling quite yet.

“All that time and effort I had been putting in since I was a little kid, it finally culminated into one moment and it was incredible,” Gaukel said.

Gaukel scored early, and that was a key factor in why he won.

Before the match — and even throughout the season — Gaukel, SB-L coach Clint Koedam and the rest of the Warriors coaching staff talked to Gaukel about staying within himself and to wrestle with his style.

Gaukel took a step back and noticed that maybe he was wrestling a little too conservatively in past title matches.

When Gaukel put points on the board early during his senior season, he was hard to stop.

Gaukel scored six points in the second period, and that included a three-point nearfall with 21 seconds left.

He controlled the match from the time he first put points on the board, knowing that that's what had helped him throughout his 48-2 record.