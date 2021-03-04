WATCH NOW: Weeping Water holds off Hartington Cedar Catholic in overtime during Class D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic High School girls basketball team wasn’t able to deliver the final blow Thursday against Weeping Water in a Class D-1 Nebraska girls basketball semifinal.
The game between the Indians and Trojans was back-and-forth throughout the afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but the Indians were able to make more key plays in a 51-50 overtime win over HCC.
The Trojans went on a 10-0 run during the third quarter that allowed them to hold a short lead. The run — which began with 6 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter — started on a Brooklyn Kuehn made basket from around the right-hand elbow.
Megan Heimes kept things going with bank 3-pointer from the top of the key made by Trojans senior Megan Heimes.
Bryan Wortmann followed that up with a 3-pointer on the Trojans’ next possession. Wortmann’s 3 came from the right-hand wing.
Wortmann also had a second-chance basket with 2:35 left in the quarter.
“There was a point where they were probably thinking, ‘What’s going to be next?’ and they really just rose to that challenge,” Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. “This game was almost like a boxing match. This game was back-and-forth. We go on our run, then they went on their run. There was such little things that we wished bounced our way, but they bounced their way.”
The largest lead either team had after HCC’s 10-0 run was six, and that was by Weeping Water with 4:01. Grace Cave hit a shot from around the short-corner area, and her basket gave the Indians a 43-37 lead at that time.
Cave was a focus for the Trojans throughout the game. Cave scored 14 points in the first half, and she ended up with 22 points. She also hit two key free throws late in overtime.
“She does a really good job in there,” Wortmann said. “I don’t know if we could’ve done anything different. Just the way that she plays, she does a a really good job in there. I’m happy with how we were trying to slow her down. It just didn’t work out for us.”
After Cave hit her shot that put the Indians up six, the Trojans quickly tied the game at 45-45 with 1:21 left.
Wortmann scored the game-tying basket with 1:21, after she stole the ball in the Weeping Water backcourt and she beat the defense down the floor. Wortmann’s basket was the last basket scored in regulation.
The Indians had a chance to score in the final 30 seconds, and they were trying to get it to Cave in the paint.
Most of the Trojans defense collapsed on the 5-foot-9 Weeping Water guard, and Cave didn’t really get a good shot off before the final buzzer.
Then, in the overtime, Weeping Water had three second-chance opportunities on a possession, as it got two offensive rebounds.
The Indians were just 2-for-5 from the line in that possession, but that proved to make the difference.
Weeping Water also scored first in the overtime.
“To kind of reset our minds and focus on the next possession was huge for us,” Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman said.
Wortmann hit a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left that made the score 51-50, but the Trojans weren’t able to get a late takeaway.
“Both teams fought extremely hard,” Wortmann said. “It was back-and-forth. I’m certainly proud of my girls, but I’m proud of the Weeping Water girls. They did an excellent job, too. They battled all the way through.”
Kuehn led the Trojans with 20 points and Wortmann scored 12.
The Trojans will play in the D-1 third-place game at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Lincoln Northeast High School.