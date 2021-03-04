WATCH NOW: Weeping Water holds off Hartington Cedar Catholic in overtime during Class D-1 semifinals

The largest lead either team had after HCC’s 10-0 run was six, and that was by Weeping Water with 4:01. Grace Cave hit a shot from around the short-corner area, and her basket gave the Indians a 43-37 lead at that time.

Cave was a focus for the Trojans throughout the game. Cave scored 14 points in the first half, and she ended up with 22 points. She also hit two key free throws late in overtime.

“She does a really good job in there,” Wortmann said. “I don’t know if we could’ve done anything different. Just the way that she plays, she does a a really good job in there. I’m happy with how we were trying to slow her down. It just didn’t work out for us.”

After Cave hit her shot that put the Indians up six, the Trojans quickly tied the game at 45-45 with 1:21 left.

Wortmann scored the game-tying basket with 1:21, after she stole the ball in the Weeping Water backcourt and she beat the defense down the floor. Wortmann’s basket was the last basket scored in regulation.

The Indians had a chance to score in the final 30 seconds, and they were trying to get it to Cave in the paint.

Most of the Trojans defense collapsed on the 5-foot-9 Weeping Water guard, and Cave didn’t really get a good shot off before the final buzzer.