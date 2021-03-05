WATCH NOW: Winnebago girls basketball keeps positive perspective after 60-40 loss to North Bend Central

LINCOLN, Neb. — As the Winnebago High School girls basketball team walked off the floor Friday morning, the Lady Indians fans shouted to their student-athletes to keep their heads up.
Even in the moments following a 60-40 Winnebago loss to North Bend Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Lady Indians tried to keep things in perspective.
After all, few people outside of Winnebago thought the girls basketball team would make it to state.
“Our goal was to come here and win, but we made it to the semifinals, and that’s the first time we ever did,” Lady Indians senior Natasha Deal said. “We’re proud of ourselves, and we’re hoping to take that third-place trophy (Saturday).”
The Lady Indians (16-11) lost for the first time since Feb. 2 to Ponca, which plays in the Class C-2 championship game at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
That winning streak, however, allowed the Lady Indians to defeat Pierce, No. 2 seed Malcolm in the district championship, then top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic on Wednesday at the home of the Huskers.
Lady Indians coach Treivan Bear was another voice from Winnebago who kept positive, even after the loss.
“(I’m) kinda sad, but we shocked the world and made some history for ourselves,” Bear said. “We go out there and try to have smiles on your faces, but some of them are teary-eyed, so it’s tough.”
Winnebago started out the game strong, keeping up with the Tigers during the first six minutes of the first quarter.
Sylvia Valentino led off the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
The Tigers then went on a 9-0 run, but the Lady Indians scored on three straight possessions. In those possessions, Sinya Harlan and Deal hit free throws while senior Keisha Snyder hit a second-chance opportunity layup.
After those three possessions, the Lady Indians trailed 13-12.
The Tigers then strung together a mini 8-2 run to lead by seven points at the end of the first quarter.
The closest the Lady Indians got was four, and that was midway through the second quarter. Snyder hit a hook shot in the paint with 5 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the first half.
Over the next 8:03, the Tigers went on a 20-5 run.
The Tigers were relentless defensively, being the aggressor and making play just plain hard for the Lady Indians to go through.
Bear noticed that NBC was playing with lots of activity, and that it wasn’t letting the Lady Indians catch and shoot the ball like other teams have done throughout this postseason stretch.
On top of that, Tigers junior guard Sydney Emanuel scored 12 of her 27 points during that run.
“They’re good,” Bear said. “I can see why they won it last year. They’re an all-around good basketball team. They’re quick, they’re athletic and they’re in shape. They attacked the rebounds. They’re a really good team. I hope they win it all.”
Kaitlyn Emanuel was NBC’s other double-digit scorer, as the Tigers sophomore scored 11 points.
Deal led the Indians with 12 points and she was the only double-digit scorer that they had. Snyder scored nine points and Valentino was the next closest with five.
Winnebago had nine different players score in the semifinal loss on Friday.
The Lady Indians don’t have too much time to dwell. They’ll close out their season on Saturday — as Deal referred to — in the third-place game against the loser between Hastings St. Cecilia and Lincoln Lutheran.