WATCH NOW: Winnebago girls basketball keeps positive perspective after 60-40 loss to North Bend Central

LINCOLN, Neb. — As the Winnebago High School girls basketball team walked off the floor Friday morning, the Lady Indians fans shouted to their student-athletes to keep their heads up.

Even in the moments following a 60-40 Winnebago loss to North Bend Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Lady Indians tried to keep things in perspective.

After all, few people outside of Winnebago thought the girls basketball team would make it to state.

“Our goal was to come here and win, but we made it to the semifinals, and that’s the first time we ever did,” Lady Indians senior Natasha Deal said. “We’re proud of ourselves, and we’re hoping to take that third-place trophy (Saturday).”

The Lady Indians (16-11) lost for the first time since Feb. 2 to Ponca, which plays in the Class C-2 championship game at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

That winning streak, however, allowed the Lady Indians to defeat Pierce, No. 2 seed Malcolm in the district championship, then top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic on Wednesday at the home of the Huskers.

Lady Indians coach Treivan Bear was another voice from Winnebago who kept positive, even after the loss.