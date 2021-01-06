WATCH NOW: No. 2 Yankton too much for Sioux City East in return from holiday break

SIOUX CITY — When East High School boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo scheduled a home-and-home series with Yankton a couple of years ago, he knew how good the Bucks could be.
The Bucks came into East’s gym and showed why they’re the second-ranked team in the Class AA South Dakota prep basketball media poll and they beat the Class 4A ninth-ranked Black Raiders 72-59 on Tuesday night.
Yankton defeated the Black Raiders in overtime last year, and Vanderloo expected the 2021 edition to be just as competitive.
He wanted to give his team a challenge and the Black Raiders (6-2) got just that in the second half.
Yankton is just the fourth team to beat the Black Raiders in the last 51 games at the East gym.
The first half was back-and-forth, but the Bucks decided to ramp up the pace in the second half.
After East junior point guard DaVares Whitaker hit a baseline dunk and a 3-pointer, the Bucks went on a quick 15-0 run in less than 5 minutes to put away the game for good.
Yankton took the lead for good with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a Matthew Mors 3-point play that included a dunk.
East’s Brandt Van Dyke fouled Mors, who is a 6-foot-7 forward committed to play at the University of Wisconsin next season.
Mors’ dunk wasn’t the only slam that happened in the game, but it seemed to be the one that gave the Bucks the momentum they needed.
Shortly after the dunk, the future Badger stole a Black Raiders pass and put up a layup.
The Bucks then made three more buckets in the paint, and that run ended with 7:43 left off a corner 3-pointer from Jaden Kral.
The Black Raiders tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the closest that they got was nine with 5:09 remaining on a play that started with a Bie Ruei steal and a Whitaker layup.
Going into the game, the big keys for the Black Raiders were to limit the Bucks to one shot per possession, limit turnovers and identify where Mors was at all times. Mors had 15 points at halftime and he ended up with 28 points.
Mors now has 2,314 points, which is 12th all-time among South Dakota high school players.
“Mors is an incredible player,” Vanderloo said. “They have a superstar player and Yankton has good pieces around him. We knew he was going to score, and you’re not going to hold a kid like that down. What people don’t know about him is he’s an incredible passer. He’s tall enough, and he’s looking for cutters. People see his scoring.”
Vanderloo, who also helps out with Team USA’s youth teams in the summer, believes Mors will have a good career under coach Greg Gard in Madison, Wisconsin.
Mors complimented the Black Raiders for playing the Bucks tough in the first half, and he’s enjoyed playing against talented teams throughout the early portion of the season.
“We knew that they were a good team and had a really good record at home,” Mors said. “We knew we had to be ready defensively. I’d say Sioux City (East) is just as good, if not better than those good teams in South Dakota.”
East executed rebounding in the first and second quarters, but once the third quarter rolled around, Yankton’s fast pace allowed it to get those second-chance opportunities and get the Black Raiders tired.
“Even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, for two-and-a-half, three quarters, we did a lot of good things,” Vanderloo said. “They went on an incredible run. Give them credit, it’s what they do. Give credit to our guys, but we had to finish the game. The score is not indicative of what the game was, but at the end of the day, we got beat. They’re a good team.”
This was East’s first game back since beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Dec. 18. Yankton played twice in the last week.
Vanderloo wasn’t interested in saying that was an excuse but wished the Black Raiders could have been afforded to play games instead of honoring the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s moratorium.
“That isn’t an excuse, and we knew that when we scheduled them,” Vanderloo said. “The decision-making of the Iowa hierarchy needs to change. I’ll say that until I’m dead. If we had played one or two times last week, would we have been in better game shape? Probably. But, it’s not an excuse at all. Yankton beat us fair and square.”
This week was supposed to be the start of a “gauntlet” part of East’s schedule.
The Black Raiders were then scheduled to play Dakota Valley, ranked No. 1 this week in Class A, on Saturday night in the CNOS Classic, but that tournament was canceled at the Tyson Events Center due to ongoing issues with the coronavirus pandemic.
Don’t fret, that game is being rescheduled. The Panthers will play the Black Raiders at East on Feb. 18. That game was finalized as of Tuesday, according to Vanderloo.
Even without the Panthers in the mix this week, East’s next two games are against tough opponents on the road.
The Black Raiders go to Class 4A No. 4 Council Bluffs Lincoln next Tuesday, then go up to Le Mars next weekend.
“That still is a gauntlet,” Vanderloo said. “You can’t beat good teams unless you play them. You get knocked down a little bit, but it helps you in the long run.”
Whitaker led the Black Raiders with 23 points, while Ruei scored 14 and Van Dyke had 10.