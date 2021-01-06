WATCH NOW: No. 2 Yankton too much for Sioux City East in return from holiday break

Mors’ dunk wasn’t the only slam that happened in the game, but it seemed to be the one that gave the Bucks the momentum they needed.

Shortly after the dunk, the future Badger stole a Black Raiders pass and put up a layup.

The Bucks then made three more buckets in the paint, and that run ended with 7:43 left off a corner 3-pointer from Jaden Kral.

The Black Raiders tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the closest that they got was nine with 5:09 remaining on a play that started with a Bie Ruei steal and a Whitaker layup.

Going into the game, the big keys for the Black Raiders were to limit the Bucks to one shot per possession, limit turnovers and identify where Mors was at all times. Mors had 15 points at halftime and he ended up with 28 points.

Mors now has 2,314 points, which is 12th all-time among South Dakota high school players.

“Mors is an incredible player,” Vanderloo said. “They have a superstar player and Yankton has good pieces around him. We knew he was going to score, and you’re not going to hold a kid like that down. What people don’t know about him is he’s an incredible passer. He’s tall enough, and he’s looking for cutters. People see his scoring.”