WAUKEE, Iowa — Three days after rolling to a mercy-rule win over crosstown rival East, the West High School baseball team saw its Class 4A substate host Waukee return the favor, as Waukee defeated the Wolverines 11-0 in six innings Monday evening.
Waukee pitcher Jackson Payne kept the Wolverines off balance at the plate all night long, giving up three hits and two walks while fanning nine batters. Alec Nieman had a double and a single and Allex Esslick a single to account for West's hits.
After a scoreless first frame Waukee scored three runs in the second inning and added at least two runs to the lead in every inning but the fifth.
No. 9 hitter Augie Muenzenmay did much of the damage early on, getting an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run single in the third. Waukee added two more runs in the third inning and three in the fourth to post an 8-0 lead.
The game came to an early end in the sixth inning when Waukee's Tony Oleshko hit his first home run of the year to puch the Warrior lead to 11-0 and put the 10-run mercy rule in effect.
Connor James got the pitching nod from West coach Beau Brown and lasted 1 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and three runs. Allex Eslick and Ryan Smith also saw relief duty but neither was able to stem the Waukee tide.
The Warriors, who earned the No. 3 seed in Class 4A-Substate 1, will take on top-seeded Urbandale with a state tournament berth on the line Wednesday.
West (18-21) ended a ten-year dry spell in post season play with its win over East.